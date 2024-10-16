Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘In Her Words” Documentary Headed To Prime Video

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In Her Own Words hits the streamer on Oct. 31. Directed by Nneka Onuorah who won an Emmy for helming Lizzo ’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, the documentary focuses on the Houston native’s rise.Born Megan Pete, the 29-year-old started rapping on Instagram, ultimately drawing the attention of former baseball player (and reality star boyfriend) Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment. As her career ascended, she continued her college education at Prairie View and Texas Southern University, ultimately graduating in 2021.After releasing three albums, Pete has become one of the top female rap stars in the game. Her latest, Megan, came out in June under her Hot Girl Productions label, scoring her third #1 single with “Hiss.”Per the synopsis, the doc will “follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.” Trusting her story to Onuorah was likely made easier as she also produced the Black Girls Rock awards show from 2011-2015. Megan, a three-time Grammy winner hosted and performed a medley of some of her biggest hits including “Mamushi” the bilingual collaboration with Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba at the recent MTV Video Music Awards . As for the doc, in her post announcing it, she said in the caption, “I’m nervous and excited for yall to see it butttt it’s finally here.” The doc is a continuation of Megan’s increasing media visibility after the ordeal of being shot by Tory Lanez, who is serving ten years in jail after his conviction in 2023. Earlier this year, Megan appeared in aPepsi commercial with NFL stars Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson and Derrick Henry to kick off the season. She rapped original lyrics to the tune of Queen’s classic anthem “We Will Rock You.”

“A lot of people always ask me, ‘When is it that you feel like you made it?,” she told People in September. “And even though, thank God, that I’ve done so much cool s—, this is the first time I’ve done something where I’m like, ‘Oh wait, I might actually be famous.”

She added, “A Pepsi commercial is such a huge deal. I feel like it’s the rite of passage that all the baddies have to go through, like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Pink — and now Megan Thee Stallion.”

