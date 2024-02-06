Megan Thee Stallion Twerks & Sips Henny Through A Straw On IG Live To Celebrate “Hiss” Going No.1

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her blistering single “Hiss,” earning the top spot on the charts in the most Megan Thee Stallion way possible.

The leader of the Hot Girl movement celebrated her “diss” track snaking its way to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this week, giving her first solo no.1 record.

She has no.1 songs before with the Cardi B-assisted “WAP” and Savage remix featuring Beyoncé.

In the caption for an Instagram post celebrating the major career accomplishment, she wrote:

We made so much HISSTORY with this one! JU remember we used to sit at your living room table making beats! Now we got our first # 1 together!!! @liljumadedabeat I think me and @bankrollgotit met during an intense game of paper rock scissors at a party in 2021 and we’ve been locked in ever since. Thank you to everyone that ran it up !!! Im so thankful, so grateful, so appreciative !!! Hotties we got THEE ALBUM AND THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR NEXT. Lets stay focused and stay positive and keep going up !!! Ps. YES IM ABOUT TO START PLANNING THEE HOTTIE PARTY LETS GET THE HENNESSYYYY.

On X, formerly Twitter, Megan’s longtime collaborator/producer Lil Ju joined her in celebrating writing in a post, “Lil Doo Doo On The Beat Produced A Number 1 Hit,” playing on the name he was given by Nicki Minaj after he declined to give clearance to a beat he gave the Queen’s rapper.

Twerking & Henny

Back to Thee Stallion, keeping her word, she did hop on Instagram Live to celebrate and blessed her fans with some twerking and, for good measure, sipped Hennessy out of the bottle with a straw while teasing an unreleased record called “Toxic.”

On her subpar diss record, “Big Foot,” Nicki Minaj tried to clown the Houston rapper’s penchant for alcohol consumption by criticizing her for drinking alcohol from a bottle with a straw.

The Hotties were also happy about the accomplishment. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

