Megan Thee Stallion Sues YouTuber For Online Harassment

Megan Thee Stallion Sues Blogger Over "Recklessly Posting Lies" & "Defamatory Falsehoods"

Published on November 1, 2024

God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards

Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Social media influencer Milagro Gramz has thousands of followers across her multiple platforms. But she’ll likely also have to cough up thousands of dollars defending herself against a lawsuit filed by Megan Thee Stallion.
Much of the lawsuit references Gramz’s defense of Tory Lanez. In 2022, he was convicted of shooting Megan in an incident after a party. Megan was the subject of online speculation and harassment throughout his two trials, with people staunchly defending the Canadian-born artist. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is now serving 10 years.

In a new Amazon Prime documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, she admits lying to Gayle King about her relationship with Lanez, saying she did have sex with him. But she’d previously testified to that during the trial, per TMZ.  The Houston-born rap star, whose government name is Megan Pete, filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida alleging that Gramz, born Milagro Cooper, has led a campaign to “denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements about Ms. Pete on her online social media platforms, for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress.” The lawsuit also says that Cooper promoted a sexually explicit deepfake video of Megan that was circulating online in June. At that time, her legal team said they were looking into all options to stop bloggers from sharing and reposting false and inflammatory content. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists,” Megan said in a statement. “It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.” Cooper acknowledged the lawsuit on X, saying, “Of course, we’ll chat about it. They threw in the tape, too.” She also posted that Lanez’s legal team, the nonprofit Unite the People, Inc., says they will assist her with the lawsuit “as well as any other social media influencer, journalism platform, journalists, podcast, or reporter of any type that has received a lawsuit against them.. to silence them.”
Megan’s documentary is now airing on Amazon Prime. See how social media is reacting to the lawsuit below.

was originally published on cassiuslife.com

