CASSIUS Gems: 23 Times Megan Thee Stallion Showed Off Her Body-Ody-Ody On Instagram

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her 31st birthday today.

Considered one of the leaders of the new school of rap, Meg’s been making a name for herself over the past few years after dropping hits like “Big Ole Freak,” “Savage” and mixtapes like Tina Snow and Fever.

From there, her stardom grew into the collaborative hit “WAP” alongside fellow rapper Cardi B.

In “WAP” and many other tracks, Meg is never afraid to boast about her body, brag a bit and then show off her curves in her sultry music videos.

Her career has even allowed her to make history as the first rapper to cover Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, noting that the inspiration to one day be featured in the magazine came from Tyra Banks.

“My earliest memory of a SI Swimsuit cover was Tyra,” Megan told PEOPLE. “I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this girl looks like me!’ Here is this stunning Black woman owning her curves, and it made a big impact. It made me think, maybe I can be on the cover of SI Swim one day. And guess what — I am!”

The Houston hottie wasn’t afraid to let the haters know that she could do whatever she wants with her body too, while performing at the IHeartRadio Music Festival last year.

“I don’t know about y’all but I love my body. I do what I want to my body with who I want to with my body… if you love your body let me hear you make some noise,” she said as the crowd roared.

Check out some of Megan Thee Stallion’s hottest Instagram moments below.