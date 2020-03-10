CLOSE
megan thee stallion
HomePhotos

Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [VIDEO]

Posted 19 hours ago

Megan Thee Stallion said it’s a Hot Girl Summer but she never prepared us for a Sick Girl Winter.

Plot twist, Meg has been taking precautions more that the Coronavirus has been running free. President of the Hot Girl committee has been known to give out a few shots to her fans out club appearances. Of course, I’m sure she checks each and every one of her fans ID’s to make sure they’re of age to drive the boat! Sike, but in reality, you gotta be safe because this Coronavirus is REAL!

Meg is fully aware of how serious it is and has been handing cups out to her fans that are thirsty of a shot of some hot girl liquor.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SUGA’ + “B.I.T.C.H.” Video Is Out And The Hotties Are Here For It [VIDEO]

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On MTV VMA Win [VIDEO]

RELATED: Here’s How Megan Thee Stallion Caused Two Philly Girls To Chase A Guy Down After A Hit &amp; Run

Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [VIDEO]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Latest
Old Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t…
 3 hours ago
03.11.20
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 15 hours ago
03.10.20
5 items
Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex…
 18 hours ago
03.11.20
5 items
Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat…
 19 hours ago
03.11.20
Strip Clubs Giving Away Free Masks, Sanitizer To…
 19 hours ago
03.10.20
Oprah Interviews Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Backlash:…
 21 hours ago
03.10.20
City Girls Member JT Is Free For Real,…
 21 hours ago
03.10.20
Jussie Smollett Loses Court Battle To Have New…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Gets Around To Registering As…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
NFL and 2K Announce Partnership To Produce Multiple…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
NBA Star Shares Heartwarming Moment With Girl Bullied…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
8 items
Sanaa Lathan Stuns In The Sun, Drops Sexy…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Nelly Reportedly Bringing Back Apple Bottoms: Here’s Some…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
#IWD2020: 10 Things Women Can Do Today That…
 3 days ago
03.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close