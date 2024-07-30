Listen Live
Meet U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Who Took Home The Gold

Meet U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team Who Took Home The Gold At The 2024 Olympics

Published on July 30, 2024

Meet the gifted women who took the U.S. women’s gymnastics team to victory at the 2024 Olympics. From champion Simone Biles to Suni Lee, these phenomenal gymnasts are celebrating their golden title. Read more about the team and check out a gallery of these Olympic winners inside. The U.S. women’s gymnastics team is golden again after their redemption title win in Paris today (July 30). The team won three titles in the past with Atlanta in 1996, London in 2012, Rio in 2016 and now, Paris 2024. After winning the team silver medal in Tokyo, Simone Biles led Team USA back to the top of the Olympic podium, winning a gold medal in Tuesday’s team final.
Biles took home the gold with a gravity-defying routine on floor, tumbling to Taylor Swift’s music and performing two of her eponymous skills. The skilled Olympian is now the most decorated American gymnast in the history of the Olympic Games with eight medals. She was once tied with “Magnificent Seven” star Shannon Miller at seven Olympic medals.Biles is already an iconic gymnast as the most decorated in history of the sport. She now has 38 combined world and Olympic medals. Though an unfortunate fall from the beam by gymnast Jordan Chiles was nerve wrecking in the team’s third rotation, Suni Lee got them back on a winning streak with her confident exercise.  Suni’s gutsy routine earned a 14.566. Chiles’ missed routine had little impact on their gold medal chances. She more than redeemed herself with her floor routine, where she sent up high-flying acrobatics and a magnifying stage presence, tumbling to Beyoncé. Reigning Olympic floor champion Jade Carey performed one routine, a Cheng on vault that earned a 14.800. Carey shared a vulnerable post on X that she “hasn’t been feeling the best” while in Paris and hadn’t eaten in several days before Sunday’s qualifying. The team’s newest 16 year old member, Hezly Rivera, did not compete in Tuesday’s final, but she will still receive a gold medal for her contributions to the team in the qualifying round. The entire team was obviously hungry for the redemption title and did not disappoint. They proved that they are championed athletes and brought home the gold. Congrats and good luck to Biles and Lee who contend for gold in the next event on Thursday (August 1).

Check out a gallery of the U.S. Women’s Olympics Gymnastics team below:

1. Simone Biles

Simone Biles
Source: Getty

2. Sunisa Lee

Sunisa Lee
Source: Getty

3. Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles
Source: Getty

4. Jade Carey

Jade Carey
Source: Getty

5. Hezly Rivera

Hezly Rivera
Source: Getty

6. Congrats Team USA

Congrats Team USA
Source: Getty

