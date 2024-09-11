Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video
Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Being BIG HORNY & Saying “I’d Have Her Stretched Out Like Quarter To Three” RELATED: The Internet’s Biggest Night: Our Favorite 2024 Webby Awards Moments Feature Keke Palmer & Shannon Sharpe RELATED: Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media ReactsUnc had to shut the bi-sexual rumors down (allegedly) real quick! Shannon Sharpe accidentally went on IG live which appeared (or sounded) like Unc was gettin’ busy. The leak instantly had the internet buzzing on leaving fans asking if that was really him. Sharpe instantly came online and said his account got hacked. The IG live had a woman moaning in the background. The internet investigators have been working overtime and found a prime suspect. According to Hollywood Unlocked, rumors are swirling around IG user @DarkAngel322 aka Nichelle. Take a look at some photos of the woman rumored to be Shannon Sharpe’s co-star from his freaky IG live! (which was hacked by the way!) RELATED:
Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video was originally published on hotspotatl.com
