Meek Mill’s Uncle In Critical Condition From COVID-19 Complications

The coronavirus is starting to hit close to some of hip-hop’s biggest names. After Slim Thug and Scarface revealed their diagnosis and DJ Jazzy Jeff revealed his recent ordeal with pneumonia, Meek Mill shared that COVID-19 has struck his family.

The Philly rapper shared that his uncle had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in critical condition.

My uncle called me from the hospital sounding like he critical condition from covid-19… He just was healthy weeks ago! Don’t go outside and walk a deadly virus in the house with your family! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 (fallback) pls — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 2, 2020

This is following previous tweets from Meek Mill saying he feels like he had the Coronavirus earlier this year, “I was extremely sick in December around Christmas time with flu like symptoms…everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Meek’s family

