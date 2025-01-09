Listen Live
Close
News

Meek Mill Receives Backlash After Tweeting About LA Wildfire

Published on January 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Garden State Hardwood Classic: Seton Hall v Rutgers

Source: G Fiume / Getty

If not knowing how to read a room was a person, it would be Meek Mill. In the midst of celebrities sending their thoughts and prayers to everyone in Los Angeles being affected by the wildfire, it was the king of Philly’s turn. Meek tweeted, “Prayers to la I never knew about fire trauma until my house caught on fire…. I was smelling fire in my sleep jumping up for 3 years… I didnt know that type of trauma existed, so I was just dealing with it as a kid!”

Although his heart was in the right place, some people were not feeling that tweet. Users online felt like the rapper was trying to somehow make this tragedy in Los Angeles about him and was insensitive to those going through it. Meek Mill has been getting clowned by internet trolls for a minute now. From some wild tweets he’s posted over the years, to taking an L when he lost a bet to Michael Rubin and had to bunny hop on the court—he’s been the punchline for a lot of jokes.

Related Stories

People love to troll him, and they don’t let up. But Meek keeps his head up, sometimes laughing it off or staying quiet. Even though he’s always the butt of jokes, he still stays strong, showing that no matter what they say, he’s not going anywhere.

Check out some reactions of Meek Mill’s California wildfire tweets below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

https://x.com/nimisinterlude/status/1877302141548671035

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Meek Mill Receives Backlash After Tweeting About LA Wildfire was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired
DuJour Media's Jason Binn, Starz's Chris Albrecht, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson And Omari Hardwick Host The Season Three Premiere Of "Power"

Fabolous Takes Aim At 50 Cent In New Freestyle?

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close