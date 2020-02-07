Meek Mill found himself in a mudslinging contest on Twitter this week with his ex-girlfriend, which had many casual observers learning that the Philadelphia rapper has a new girlfriend. After letting the world know in the midst of the beef that Milan Harris was expecting his child, chatter about the mystery woman began to spread.

Fans of Meek might have already speculated that he was in a relationship with Harris but lots more didn’t know he had a child on the way. That piqued the inquiry of many after Minaj also made mention of the expecting mother, which had mad folks scrambling to find photos. Harris is the owner of Milan Di Rouge, a high-end fashion and streetwear brand originating out of Philadelphia that blends comfort and style, with stars such as Chris Brown and Cardi B sporting the wears.

We’ve done much of the heavy lifting for you via Milan Harris’ Instagram page. Not that our opinion matters in the least, but Ms. Harris is absolutely stunning and positively glowing. And for what it’s worth, Meek is done beefing with his ex, as he should be.

Check out the images below.

—

Photo: Getty

Meek Mill’s Banging Baby Mama Milan Harris Is Stunning [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com