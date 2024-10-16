Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Dragged For Swaggerless Baseball Cap Featuring Mets & Yankees Logos

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Eric Adams cannot do anything right. He cannot correctly represent NYC’s professional baseball teams.The indicted Mayor of New York City is getting dragged on social media again for a swaggerless baseball cap he wore during the Columbus Day parade.Trying to capitalize on the excitement of a potential Subway Series World Series with the New York Mets and Yankees in their respective division championship series, Adams proudly sported a fitted cap featuring both teams’ logos while marching down Fifth Avenue. As the embattled mayor continues to see the walls close in on him as the federal corruption probe into his campaign intensifies, Adams is looking for any way to gain favor with New Yorkers who continue to grow tired of his antics. Unfortunately for him, this gesture backfired big time. Per The New York Times

“I’m like everyday New Yorkers,” Mr. Adams told reporters on Monday, with the curved brim cap situated on his head.

Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the mayor, said that the hat captured a mayor caught between his personal fandom and his political duties.

“Mayor Adams is a long-suffering Mets fan and has been clear he’s cheering them on to win it all (what can I say, no one is perfect),” Mr. Levy said in an email. “But as the mayor of the greatest city in the world, he’s also rooting for a subway series that will make millions of New York sports fans happy, while bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars of economic impact for our city.”

A Similar Hat Sold At A NYC Store Sold Out Online