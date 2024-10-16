Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Dragged For Swaggerless Baseball Cap Featuring Mets & Yankees Logos

Eric Adams Mets/Yankees Basbeball Cap Strikes Out On X
“I’m like everyday New Yorkers,” Mr. Adams told reporters on Monday, with the curved brim cap situated on his head.
Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the mayor, said that the hat captured a mayor caught between his personal fandom and his political duties.
“Mayor Adams is a long-suffering Mets fan and has been clear he’s cheering them on to win it all (what can I say, no one is perfect),” Mr. Levy said in an email. “But as the mayor of the greatest city in the world, he’s also rooting for a subway series that will make millions of New York sports fans happy, while bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars of economic impact for our city.”
A Similar Hat Sold At A NYC Store Sold Out OnlineWell, that’s not the case because both Yankees and Mets fans are clowning the snapback hat that Mr. Levy says belonged to someone on Adams’ staff and is a relic from the 2000 World Series that featured both the Yankees and Mets. A similar hat can be found at Exclusive Fitted, a hat store in Jamaica, Queens. The hat, which retails for $45, sold out online, so maybe fans were just irritated by seeing Adams wearing it. You can peep reactions to Adams getting clowned in the gallery below.
3. Melo is cooler than Eric Adams, just saying
4. Lol, well somebody likes it
