Maryland Leaders React To President Biden’s Announcement To Leave Presidential Race

Published on July 21, 2024

Biden withdraws from US presidential race

Source: Anadolu / Getty

President Biden announced Sunday that he’s dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and leaders across Maryland are reacting to the news. This announcement comes after Democratic leaders for weeks have expressed concerns about the 81-year-old’s mental fitness and his path to victory over Donald Trump.
President Biden was diagnosed with COVID this past Wednesday and has been in self-isolation at his beach house in Delaware.
“I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement on X. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.” The Democratic National Convention to nominate the party’s presidential candidate is scheduled to be held August 19th through the 22nd. Baltimore’s Democrat Mayor Brandon Scott. who has been supportive of Biden, is rallying behind Harris as well. “President Biden has been one of the best, most accomplished presidents of my lifetime,” Scott said. “He’s been a true partner to Baltimore and a champion in the fight to end gun violence everywhere. We’ll continue that fight together for the remainder of his tenure.”  
