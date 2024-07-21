Maryland Leaders React To President Biden’s Announcement To Leave Presidential Race

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

President Biden announced Sunday that he’s dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and leaders across Maryland are reacting to the news. This announcement comes after Democratic leaders for weeks have expressed concerns about the 81-year-old’s mental fitness and his path to victory over Donald Trump.President Biden was diagnosed with COVID this past Wednesday and has been in self-isolation at his beach house in Delaware.The Democratic National Convention to nominate the party’s presidential candidate is scheduled to be held August 19th through the 22nd. Baltimore’s Democrat Mayor Brandon Scott. who has been supportive of Biden, is rallying behind Harris as well.Keep scrolling to see more reactions from leaders across the state.