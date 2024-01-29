Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

‘Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur’ Hosted Its Season 2 Premiere In Atlanta With Heiress Harris, Diamond White & More

Published on January 29, 2024

“MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR” IN ATLANTA

Source: Courtesy / Disney

Disney Channel hosted a season two premiere event at Cascade Family Skating in Atlanta for the Emmy® Award-winning animated series “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” over the weekend. The newest season debuts this week on Disney+. Check out a gallery from the event inside.

Disney’s “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” hosted a season two premiere event in Atlanta. The skating event was hosted at the legendary Cascade Family Skating rink and a few of the series’ stars were in attendance. The lead, who plays Moon Girl Lunella, Diamond White, Libe Barer who portrays Casey and Gary Anthony Williams who plays Pops, hit the rink with their Atlanta supporters and attendees. A few of the series’ creative team were also there to celebrate, including executive producer Steve Loter, and co-executive producers Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn.

Additional talent in attendance included special guest Monyetta Shaw-Carter (Actress, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur), Maso and Madi (Kid Influencers) Heiress Harris (Singer), Adam Ali (Family Influencer), Lena Huggs (TV Personality), and many more.

There were activities for the attendees like face painting, skating and dancing. It was the perfect way to kick-off the upcoming season of the Emmy award-winning series based upon Marvel’s hit comic books.

The series follows follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as Super Heroes; however, as Moon Girl’s super hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

The voice cast includes Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” season two debuts on Disney Channel and Disnye XD Friday, Feb. 2 with a batch dropping next day on Disney+.

Check out a gallery of photos from the event below:

1. Heiress Harris With Moon Girl

Heiress Harris With Moon Girl Source:Disney

2. The Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Face Paint

The Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Face Paint Source:Disney

3. The Girls Had So Much Fun

The Girls Had So Much Fun Source:Disney

4. Soaring Across The Rink

Soaring Across The Rink Source:Disney

5. Fun On Wheels

Fun On Wheels Source:Disney

6. Even The Adults Had A Time

Even The Adults Had A Time Source:Disney

7. Go Moon Girl Go

Go Moon Girl Go Source:Disney

8. The Entire Crew

The Entire Crew Source:Disney

9. All Smiles

All Smiles Source:Disney

10. So Cute

So Cute Source:Disney

11. Who’s Excited?

Who's Excited? Source:Disney

12. More From The Creative Team

More From The Creative Team Source:Disney

13. Outta This World

Outta This World Source:Disney

14. The Talented Cast

The Talented Cast Source:Disney

15. Skating Into Season 2

Skating Into Season 2 Source:Disney

16. Posing With Their Goodies

Posing With Their Goodies Source:Disney

17. Cast & Crew Love

Cast & Crew Love Source:Disney

18. A Grand Time

A Grand Time Source:Disney

19. The People Behind The Moon Girl Magic

The People Behind The Moon Girl Magic Source:Disney

20. More Activities

More Activities Source:Disney

21. No Complaints

No Complaints Source:Disney

22. Heiress Had A Time

Heiress Had A Time Source:Disney

23. They All Did

They All Did Source:Disney

24. Peace Up, A-Town Down

Peace Up, A-Town Down Source:Disney

25. Goat Still Working

Goat Still Working Source:Disney

26. Moon Girl On Three

Moon Girl On Three Source:Disney

27. Such Dolls

Such Dolls Source:Disney

28. Good Times

Good Times Source:Disney

29. Showered With Love

Showered With Love Source:Disney

30. A Star

A Star Source:Disney

31. Love To See It

Love To See It Source:Disney

32. A Fun Time

A Fun Time Source:Disney

33. Moon Girl Says Hi!

Moon Girl Says Hi! Source:Disney

34. Out of this World, Moon Girl Looks

Out of this World, Moon Girl Looks Source:Disney

35. See You Friday!

See You Friday! Source:Disney
