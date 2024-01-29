‘Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur’ Hosted Its Season 2 Premiere In Atlanta With Heiress Harris, Diamond White & More

Disney Channel hosted a season two premiere event at Cascade Family Skating in Atlanta for the Emmy® Award-winning animated series “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” over the weekend. The newest season debuts this week on Disney+. Check out a gallery from the event inside.
Disney’s “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” hosted a season two premiere event in Atlanta. The skating event was hosted at the legendary Cascade Family Skating rink and a few of the series’ stars were in attendance. The lead, who plays Moon Girl Lunella, Diamond White, Libe Barer who portrays Casey and Gary Anthony Williams who plays Pops, hit the rink with their Atlanta supporters and attendees. A few of the series’ creative team were also there to celebrate, including executive producer Steve Loter, and co-executive producers Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn.
Additional talent in attendance included special guest Monyetta Shaw-Carter (Actress, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur), Maso and Madi (Kid Influencers) Heiress Harris (Singer), Adam Ali (Family Influencer), Lena Huggs (TV Personality), and many more.
There were activities for the attendees like face painting, skating and dancing. It was the perfect way to kick-off the upcoming season of the Emmy award-winning series based upon Marvel’s hit comic books.
The series follows follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.
In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as Super Heroes; however, as Moon Girl’s super hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.
The voice cast includes Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.
“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” season two debuts on Disney Channel and Disnye XD Friday, Feb. 2 with a batch dropping next day on Disney+.
Check out a gallery of photos from the event below:
‘Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur’ Hosted Its Season 2 Premiere In Atlanta With Heiress Harris, Diamond White & More was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Heiress Harris With Moon GirlSource:Disney
2. The Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Face PaintSource:Disney
3. The Girls Had So Much FunSource:Disney
4. Soaring Across The RinkSource:Disney
5. Fun On WheelsSource:Disney
6. Even The Adults Had A TimeSource:Disney
7. Go Moon Girl GoSource:Disney
8. The Entire CrewSource:Disney
9. All SmilesSource:Disney
10. So CuteSource:Disney
11. Who’s Excited?Source:Disney
12. More From The Creative TeamSource:Disney
13. Outta This WorldSource:Disney
14. The Talented CastSource:Disney
15. Skating Into Season 2Source:Disney
16. Posing With Their GoodiesSource:Disney
17. Cast & Crew LoveSource:Disney
18. A Grand TimeSource:Disney
19. The People Behind The Moon Girl MagicSource:Disney
20. More ActivitiesSource:Disney
21. No ComplaintsSource:Disney
22. Heiress Had A TimeSource:Disney
23. They All DidSource:Disney
24. Peace Up, A-Town DownSource:Disney
25. Goat Still WorkingSource:Disney
26. Moon Girl On ThreeSource:Disney
27. Such DollsSource:Disney
28. Good TimesSource:Disney
29. Showered With LoveSource:Disney
30. A StarSource:Disney
31. Love To See ItSource:Disney
32. A Fun TimeSource:Disney
33. Moon Girl Says Hi!Source:Disney
34. Out of this World, Moon Girl LooksSource:Disney
35. See You Friday!Source:Disney
