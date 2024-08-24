Listen Live
MAMBA DAY: 24 Photos To Celebrate Kobe Bryant's Legacy

Published on August 24, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

When speaking on the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, there is no way a list can be compiled without mentioning the legendary Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant!
The son of former NBA player Joe Bryant, he was born in Philadelphia and partly raised in Italy. After being recognized as the top American high school basketball player while at Philadelphia’s Lower Merion, he declared for the 1996 NBA Draft. He was taken with the 13th selection by the Charlotte Hornets then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The rest was history. The Black Mamba went on to play his whole career (20 seasons) for the franchise. During his tenure with the team, he became one of the most decorated players of all-time. In his illustrious career, Bryant won five NBA championships (with two Finals MVPs), was the 2008 Most Valuable Player, was an 18 time All-Star (with 4 MVPs), a 15-time member of the All-NBA Team and a 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team. He also led the league in scoring twice and ranks fourth in league all-time regular season and postseason scoring. After his untimely passing, he was voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 and named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. On top of all of his basketball accomplishments, he also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for the film Dear Basketball (2017). Bean’s legacy is one that will live on forever. His family, former/current players and his millions of fans continue to carry on the Mamba Mentality that Kobe lived his life with. His numbers will also forever live in the rafters as he became the first player ever to have two numbers retired. Although his birthday is on August 23rd (he would have been 46), on this day 7 years ago, the city of Los Angeles declared 8/24 Kobe Bryant Day. To pay homage to one of the greatest of all time, we put together a gallery of some of our favorite photos of him. HAPPY MAMBA DAY! Share your favorite Kobe moments in the comments!

1. OSCAR!

2. FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME

FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME
Source: Getty

3. THEE DYNAMIC DUO

4. SUPPORTING THE W

5. 5 TIME CHAMPION

5 TIME CHAMPION
Source: Getty

6. BLACK MAMBA

7. MAMBACITA

8. MIRROR MATCH

MIRROR MATCH
Source: Getty

9. DRAFT NIGHT

10. MUSE

MUSE
Source: Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune

11. HERMANOS

12. GOLD MEDALIST

13. UNSTOPPABLE

14. FOREVER LOVE

15. CHAMPAGNE PAIN

16. HOW?

17. GOATS

18. WINNING TIME

19. WAY UP!

20. PASSING THE TORCH

21. MAMBA OUT

MAMBA OUT
Source: Getty

22. Young Bean

23. #GIRLDAD

24. FOREVER

MAMBA DAY: 24 Photos To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy was originally published on globalgrind.com

