Lifestyle

Majic 102.1 Listeners Celebrate Frankie Beverly in Houston with Live Music, Photos and More

Published on September 24, 2024

National Whiteout for Frankie

Source: General / Radio One

In a world of many legends and icons, there is only one Frankie Beverly.

With sounds that have a proven ability to soothe and transcend generations, Mr. Beverly is a significant part of Black America’s soundtrack. The front man of the incomparable Frankie Beverly and Maze is the “Ambassador Of Soul” whose music can change the atmosphere of any celebration. RELATED: Frankie Reacts To Beyonce Covering His Classic: “This Is One Of The High Points Of My Life” RELATED: Frankie Beverly and Maze Perform at Majic Under The Stars 2019 [VIDEO] RELATED: Get tickets to Majic Under The Stars 2024 with Boyz II Men, Robin Thicke and 112 Sadly, we lost the music icon on September 10th, 2024. Although no longer here in the physical form, his music will undoubtedly live on not only in those who grew up to his music, but later generations at parties, reunions, weddings and kickbacks from coast to coast.
Here in H-Town, Mr. Beverly was given a series of honorable tributes on Friday, September 20th. Following his passing, that date was designated as “National Whiteout for Frankie,” and fans everywhere were asked to don Frankie’s signature look – crisp white from head to toe. Keeping in theme, Majic 102.1’s popular Open Mic Night at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen (6025 Richmond Ave.) brought the people out Friday evening as station talents Kandi Eastman, KG Smooth, Madd Hatta, AV and Program Director Yonni Rude greeted attendees.
Kandie Eastman

Source: General / Radio One

The music series allows local singers to compete for a cash prize plus the chance to perform at Majic Under The Stars, which takes place on October 12 and features Boyz II Men, Robin Thicke and 112. In addition to the competition, Frankie melodies filled the room a fitting tribute to a musical act that gave so much to black music.
Online, listeners hit the Majic Facebook page to share not only their love of Frankie, but photos of them sporting his traditional all white look.
Love it!

Source: General / Radio One

Check out more photos from Majic Open Mic’s Special “Whiteout for Frankie” Night, plus photos our amazing Majic listeners sent us of them representing for the late Frankie Beverly in all white. And don’t forget, Majic returns to The Woodlands Pavilion on Saturday, October 12. Don’t miss Majic Under The Stars featuring Boyz II Men along with Very Special Guests Robin Thicke and 112. Get tickets here.

1. Kandi Eastman and Friends

Kandi Eastman and Friends
Source: Radio One

Kandi Eastman & Friends at Majic Open Mic Night “National Whiteout for Frankie” houston,events

2. Group Shot

Group Shot
Source: Radio One

A group of friends celebrating at Majic Open Mic Night “National Whiteout for Frankie” houston,events

3. Kandi Eastman

Kandi Eastman
Source: Radio One

Kandi Eastman at Majic Open Mic Night “National Whiteout for Frankie” houston,events

4. AV

AV
Source: Radio One

AV at Majic Open Mic Night “National Whiteout for Frankie” houston,events

5. Madd Hatta

Madd Hatta
Source: Radio One

Madd Hatta at Majic Open Mic Night “National Whiteout for Frankie” houston,events

6. Kandi Eastman

Kandi Eastman
Source: Radio One

Madd Hatta, AV, Kandi Eastman and Yonni Rude at Majic Open Mic Night “National Whiteout for Frankie” houston,events

7. Kandi Eastman

Kandi Eastman
Source: Radio One

Kandi Eastman at Majic Open Mic Night “National Whiteout for Frankie” houston,events

8. Madd Hatta

Madd Hatta
Source: Radio One

The Madd Hatta at Majic Open Mic Night “National Whiteout for Frankie” houston,events

9. DJ Tae Boogie

DJ Tae Boogie
Source: Radio One

DJ Tae Boogie at Majic Open Mic Night “National Whiteout for Frankie” houston,events

10. Very Demure

Very Demure
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

11. The Gang's All Here!

The Gang's All Here!
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

12. Lovely Trio

Lovely Trio
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

13. Perfect for The Golden Time of Day

Perfect for The Golden Time of Day
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

14. Lovely!

Lovely!
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

15. Friends Forever

Friends Forever
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

16. Love in Black & White

Love in Black & White
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

17. A Family Affair

A Family Affair
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

18. Love it!

Love it!
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

19. Poolside and Chill

Poolside and Chill
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

20. Kandi Always Has Something SWEET to Giveaway

Kandi Always Has Something SWEET to Giveaway
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

21. Our Very Own Hollywood Boyz!

Our Very Own Hollywood Boyz!
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

22. Too Cool

Too Cool
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

23. We Did It for Frankie

We Did It for Frankie
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

24. Selfie Time

Selfie Time
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

25. Strike a Pose

Strike a Pose
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

26. Representing Frankie at Work

Representing Frankie at Work
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

27. Gorgeous Smile!

Gorgeous Smile!
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

28. Car Selfie for Frankie

Car Selfie for Frankie
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

29. Love these two!

Love these two!
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

30. Beautiful

Beautiful
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!!Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

31. We'll always love you, Frankie

We'll always love you, Frankie
Source: Radio One

Majic 102.1 listeners love Mr. Beverly! National Whiteout for Frankie pics sent to us by the best audience in the world!! houston,events

Majic 102.1 Listeners Celebrate Frankie Beverly in Houston with Live Music, Photos and More was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

