MAGA Whines About Black National Anthem Sung At Cowboys-Eagles NFL Opener

Published on September 5, 2025

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL season kicked off with Thursday Night Football and the returning champions Philadelphia Eagles, facing off against the Dallas Cowboys. The game opened with a singer performing a rendition of the Black National Anthem, also known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which had some MAGA types all in their little feelings.

 

The NFL season opener took place in Philadelphia, with the Eagles celebrating their massive Super Bowl LIX win. Among the performers slated to open the game, including local stars Boyz II Men, who sang the National Anthem, was Laurin Talese. Talese sang the National Black Anthem and, naturally, the MAGA faithful and the “keep politics out of my sports” crowds found a reason to whine over a song pleading for equality, not dividing America like the Orange Overlord of Chaos is doing.

Curiously, it appeared that the sound for Talese’s performance of the Black National Anthem wasn’t as clear as it was when Boyz II Men were singing. Still, the inclusion (that ol’ pesky word!) of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was a step too far for the anti-woke America First dingbats who are always looking for a reason to kick Black people in the back simply for daring to exist.

As one can imagine, the hullabaloo about the Black National Anthem’s placement in the NFL season opener is overblown and comical since there are actual bigger fish to fry, as the country’s economy, healthcare system, and democracy are all in literal shambles.

On X, the reactions to the anthem are all over the map. We include comments from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

 

MAGA Whines About Black National Anthem Sung At Cowboys-Eagles NFL Opener  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3. You know why.

4. Get a load of this guy.

5. A bunch of babies.

6.

7. NFL dared to care about its Black viewers? The horror!

8. *insert “to you” gif*

9. Tough guy using AI

10. They usually have a certain look.

11.

12. Sucka sh*t.

13. Another all-American bad ass here.

14. It’d be funny if it weren’t so racist.

15. Max really wanted to say it’s a little too Black despite praising God.

