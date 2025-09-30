Listen Live
MAGA Nation Frames Michigan Church Shooting As Attack On Christians, X Sees The Jig

Published on September 30, 2025

Multiple Victims Reported After Shooting And Fire At LDS Church In Grand Blanc, Michigan

A mass shooting event that took place over the weekend at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan was carried out by a white man who is reportedly a supporter of President Donald Trump. The MAGA faithful, reacting to the tragedy in Michigan that left four dead, have framed the shooting as an attack on Christianity, presumably inspired by leftist ideals, but some on X are pushing back.

Under the “Mormons” trending topic on X this morning (September 30), some users are moving aside the idea that violent crime of the sort that occurred at the church is the handiwork of liberal extremism and, as FBI Director Kash Patel framed the act, “targeted violence.”

Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, who acted alone, lived in nearby Burton and reportedly connected members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known in some circles as Mormons, with the “Antichrist.”

According to the account of Vurton City Council candidate Kris Johns, who spoke with the Detroit Free Press after the shooting, Johns said his encounter with Sandford while canvassing in the town found the suspect being critical of the church. Still, Johns didn’t believe Sanford was a violent person. Johns also confirmed that he saw a Trump campaign sign in front of Sanford’s home.

As we mentioned above, the trending topic highlights just how wide the political divide is. Similar to the shooting incident that left Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, the aftermath has folks on one side scrambling to frame it as an attack from the left. However, Tyler Robinson appeared to be aligned with the right and raised by parents who seemingly supported those ideologies.

We’ve got the reactions listed below.

MAGA Nation Frames Michigan Church Shooting As Attack On Christians, X Sees The Jig  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

