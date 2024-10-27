Amber Rose Accuses Beyoncé of Stealing Her Whole Speech
MAGA Glazer Amber Rose Ridiculously Claims Beyoncé “Stole Her Speech,” & Wants To “Be Her So Bad,” Of Course She Got Dragged On X
Amber Rose continues with her political heada** behavior. To follow up her stumping for Trump, she is now accusing Beyoncé on Beyoncé’s internet of “stealing” her god-awful RNC speech. Yes, you read that correctly. Amber Rose believes thee Beyoncé swagger jacked her moronic Republican National Convention speech and, this is the best part, “wants to be her badly.” Rose hopped in the Instagram cesspool, aka The Shade Room’s comment section, and left a comment under a post of Beyoncé’s speech during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston on Friday. “She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” Rose said with no shame.
Did Beyoncé Really Copy Amber Rose’s Speech?To her credit, there are some similarities, as both Rose and Beyoncé spoke about motherhood and how that weighed on their choice for president, but that’s where the similarities end. “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé, 43, said at the beginning of her speech. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.” “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she continued. “We must vote, and we need you.” In her pointless speech, where she is caping for everything she once proudly slut walked against, Rose said, “My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life.” “That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives, or Liberals — we all want a better country for our children.” “But I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump, President of the United States,” she continued.
A Well-Deserved Dragging CommencedOf course, the Beyhive and anyone with a lick of common sense wasted no time dragging Amber Rose on X, formerly Twitter. “Beyoncé is an international superstar & global icon, you were Kanye’s mattress. SIDDOWN!,” one user on X wrote. Another user added, “Sometimes I wish Beyoncé would bring out Sasha Fierce IRL and cuss y’all tf out. Amber girl, plz.” No lies were told. Now, remember, the only person who ever really had their speeches stolen was Michelle Obama when Melania Trump just basically copied and pasted her entire DNC speech. You can see more reactions to Amber Rose’s ridiculousness in the gallery below.
