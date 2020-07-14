CLOSE
madden nfl 21
HomeEntertainment News

NFL Superstars & Fans React To ‘Madden NFL 21’ Player Ratings

Posted July 14, 2020

Players & Fans React To The 'Madden NFL 21" Overall Ratings

Source: EA / Madden NFL 21


Athletes care about their overall ratings in video games, and it has become a big deal, case in point, the reactions following the announcement of NFL player’s overall ratings in Madden NFL 21.

On Monday (Jul.13), EA kicked off Madden NFL 21 rating mania by announcing that Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chief winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a member of the illustrious 99 Rating Club in the game. Mahomes was blessed with a package consisting of a trophy designed by Brian B. Madden and custom bling designed and provided by Jason of Beverly Hills plus some dope art created by local artists.

Madden NFL 21’s Newly Designed 99 Club Awards

Source: EA / Madden NFL 21


Mahomes was greeted by his favorite target, Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce with his 99 Rating Club package and shared the experience on Instagram.

Mahomes was the first name announced, but he wasn’t alone. Tuesday (Jul.14), Carolina Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey also earned the prestigious honor having a 99 rating in a Madden game and received a similar package.

That’s all good for both NFL superstars who should be very pleased with their accurate ratings. The same can’t be said for others who were scratching their heads following their rating reveals. For example, NFL legend Barry Sanders had some thoughts when it came to New York Giants phenom running back, Saquan Barkley’s “ball carrier vision” rating.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t thrilled about his rating and was perplexed at Aaron Rodgers’ overall rating as well.

Madden NFL 21 cover athlete Lamar Jackson wasn’t too pleased to learn his overall rating is a 94 in the game. During an ESPN segment with Sage Steele, Jackson let it be known he should have been rated higher.

Looks like the Madden rating adjuster is going to be very busy. You can peep more reactions to the player’s overall ratings in the gallery below.

Photo: EA / Madden NFL 21

 

NFL Superstars & Fans React To ‘Madden NFL 21’ Player Ratings  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
TIDAL X Megan Thee Stallion "Ain't Shit Sweet" Hottie Party
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out On Recent Incident:…
 4 hours ago
07.15.20
Tyra Banks Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ As…
 5 hours ago
07.15.20
BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Red Carpet Presented By Sprite
Snoop Dogg & DMX Set For Next Verzuz…
 17 hours ago
07.14.20
US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST
Wild & Out: Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS…
 19 hours ago
07.14.20
Rihanna To Launch ‘Fenty Skin’ on July 31st
 23 hours ago
07.14.20
Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy's 25th Anniversary Gala
Bun B Shares Story Of How Jay-Z Kicked…
 23 hours ago
07.14.20
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Two
Four Charged With Murder In Pop Smoke Case
 24 hours ago
07.14.20
Vivica Fox Calls For Zendaya To Play Her…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
15 items
NFL Superstars & Fans React To ‘Madden NFL…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
11 items
Celebrities & Fans React To The Passing of…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
15 items
Social Media Users Get Nostalgic Over MySpace
 1 day ago
07.14.20
Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Real’ Talk…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
Princess Love Gets Ray J Divorce Order Dismissed
 1 day ago
07.14.20
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Abusing…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
Coca-Cola ENERGY Show Up
Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge Following Police…
 2 days ago
07.13.20
Tory Lanez Sends Shots At August Alsina In…
 2 days ago
07.13.20
Photos
Close