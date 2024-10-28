LUTHERIZED: Songs That Luther Vandross Sang So Well…You Forgot They Were Sung By Someone Else First

Songs Luther Vandross Sang So Good, You Forgot They're Covers
“I found two cassettes labeled ‘Michelle’ in his handwriting — [I had] no idea what it was [and then I] played it! I realized it was a beautiful rendition of the Beatles classic that had been vocally and musically Lutherized. I played Luther’s version for Jeff James, A&R at Sony and Dave Gottlieb, manager of the Vandross Estate, and we agreed it was such a find. We decided to save it until the right time — which is now.”The Beatles are just the latest in a long list of musicians to have seen their classics remade by one of the greatest vocalists in R&B music. And, to be honest, Luther’s version makes you almost forget that it was a cover to begin with.
Check out some more hits that have been “Lutherized” below!
1. "Always and Forever"
Original Artists: Heatwave
2. "A House Is Not a Home"
Original Artist: Dionne Warwick
3. "If Only For One Night"
Original Artist: Brenda Russell
4. "So Amazing"
Original Artist: Dionne Warwick
5. "If This World Were Mine" (ft. Cheryl Lynn)
Original Artists: Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
6. "Lovely Day" (ft. Busta Rhymes)
Original Artist: Bill Withers
7. "The Closer I Get To You" (ft. Beyoncé)
Original Artists: Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway
8. "Love Won't Let Me Wait"
Original Artist: Major Harris
9. "Creepin'"
Original Artist: Stevie Wonder
10. "Endless Love" (ft. Mariah Carey)
Original Artists: Lionel Richie & Diana Ross
11. "You Stopped Loving Me"
Original Artist: Roberta Flack
12. "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now"
Original Artists: McFadden & Whitehead
13. "All The Woman I Need"
Original Artist: Linda Clifford (as “All The Man I Need”)
14. "Anyone Who Had A Heart"
Original Artist: Dionne Warwick
15. "Get It Right" (ft. Precise)
Original Artist: Aretha Franklin
16. "I (Who Have Nothing)" (ft. Martha Wash)
Original Artist: Ben E. King
17. "Since I Lost My Baby"
Original Artists: The Temptations
18. "Buy Me A Rose"
Original Artist: Kenny Rogers
19. "Love The One You're With"
Original Artist: Stephen Stills
20. "Crazy Love"
Original Artist: Patti LaBelle
21. "Goin' Out Of My Head"
Original Artists: Little Anthony & The Imperials
