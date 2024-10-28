Listen Live
Songs Luther Vandross Sang So Good, You Forgot They're Covers

LUTHERIZED: Songs That Luther Vandross Sang So Well…You Forgot They Were Sung By Someone Else First

Published on October 28, 2024

Luther Vandross Appears On The Oprah Winfrey Show

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

There are very few artists that can take a song recorded by someone else and make it their own…and there are even fewer that could do it like the late Luther Vandross.
Nearly 20 years after his passing in 2005, the R&B icon is still one of the greatest singers of the 20th century – a vocal stylist who can make any song into a soulful hit. Fans got their reminder this past Friday (Oct. 25) as his estate put out a previously unreleased cover of The Beatles’ 1965 hit, “Michelle.” The track’s release coincides with the singer’s upcoming documentary, Luther: Never Too Much, which opens in select cities on Friday (Nov. 1). “Michelle” is also one of several unreleased tracks on his upcoming greatest hits album, set for a December 13 release.
Fonzi Thornton, a close friend and collaborator of Vandross, found the tape while looking through the singer’s archives with family following his passing. He tells The Hollywood Reporter
“I found two cassettes labeled ‘Michelle’ in his handwriting — [I had] no idea what it was [and then I] played it! I realized it was a beautiful rendition of the Beatles classic that had been vocally and musically Lutherized. I played Luther’s version for Jeff James, A&R at Sony and Dave Gottlieb, manager of the Vandross Estate, and we agreed it was such a find. We decided to save it until the right time — which is now.”
The Beatles are just the latest in a long list of musicians to have seen their classics remade by one of the greatest vocalists in R&B music. And, to be honest, Luther’s version makes you almost forget that it was a cover to begin with.

Check out some more hits that have been “Lutherized” below!

1. "Always and Forever"

Original Artists: Heatwave

2. "A House Is Not a Home"

Original Artist: Dionne Warwick

3. "If Only For One Night"

Original Artist: Brenda Russell

4. "So Amazing"

Original Artist: Dionne Warwick

5. "If This World Were Mine" (ft. Cheryl Lynn)

Original Artists: Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

6. "Lovely Day" (ft. Busta Rhymes)

Original Artist: Bill Withers

7. "The Closer I Get To You" (ft. Beyoncé)

Original Artists: Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway

8. "Love Won't Let Me Wait"

Original Artist: Major Harris

9. "Creepin'"

Original Artist: Stevie Wonder

10. "Endless Love" (ft. Mariah Carey)

Original Artists: Lionel Richie & Diana Ross

11. "You Stopped Loving Me"

Original Artist: Roberta Flack

12. "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now"

Original Artists: McFadden & Whitehead

13. "All The Woman I Need"

Original Artist: Linda Clifford (as “All The Man I Need”)

BONUS: This track was also covered by Whitney Houston, so you can click here for her version… just because. 

14. "Anyone Who Had A Heart"

Original Artist: Dionne Warwick

15. "Get It Right" (ft. Precise)

Original Artist: Aretha Franklin

16. "I (Who Have Nothing)" (ft. Martha Wash)

Original Artist: Ben E. King

17. "Since I Lost My Baby"

Original Artists: The Temptations

18. "Buy Me A Rose"

Original Artist: Kenny Rogers

19. "Love The One You're With"

Original Artist: Stephen Stills

20. "Crazy Love"

Original Artist: Patti LaBelle

21. "Goin' Out Of My Head"

Original Artists: Little Anthony & The Imperials

