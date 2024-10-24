Los Angeles Times Editorials Dragged For Not Endorsing VP Harris
Los Angeles Times Editorials Editor Resigns After Owner Refuses To Endorse A Presidential Candidate
Patrick Soon-Shiong Says A Whole Bunch of NothingShiong took to X, formerly Twitter, to try and explain his decision not to endorse a presidential candidate:
So many comments about the @latimes Editorial Board not providing a Presidential endorsement this year. Let me clarify how this decision came about. The Editorial Board was provided the opportunity to draft a factual analysis of all the POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE policies by EACH candidate during their tenures at the White House, and how these policies affected the nation. In addition, the Board was asked to provide their understanding of the policies and plans enunciated by the candidates during this campaign and its potential effect on the nation in the next four years. In this way, with this clear and non-partisan information side-by-side, our readers could decide who would be worthy of being President for the next four years. Instead of adopting this path as suggested, the Editorial Board chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision. Please #vote.In an election where one candidate, Donald Trump, is praising Hitler for having loyal generals and being blatantly racist, you would think you want your paper to stand side by side with the other candidate to keep a fascist out of the White House. Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
