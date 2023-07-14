97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey’s highly anticipated swimwear line with UK retailer PrettyLittleThing launched on July 11, and the collection is hot like fire!

Harvey’s collection includes sexy separates in neutral colors. Details like metal grommets and unusual claps and closures elevate the affordable swimwear line. It is bold and unapologetically sexy.

PrettyLittleThing priced it under $40, allowing every consumer access to the latest trends.

It speaks to a variety of vines. Everyone will find something in the wide range of options, from the Y2K-obsessed hot girl to the sunflower-loving flower child.

Acid wash, ruching, glitter, sequins, crotchet, beads, metallics, and hints of logomania appear in the lineup.

The one-pieces are just as fun as the bikini options. There is a string cobalt blue selection with strategic cutouts. Its strong design will stand out at any pool party or boat trip. A pink crossbody with an alluring high cut is the true star.

Bathing suits have become increasingly important parts of wardrobes. They require as much scrutiny as going out tops, day-to-night shoes, and dainty handbags. These cute suits can easily be slipped under a dress or cover-up. They also stand on their own.

Harvey modeled each of the pieces for the collection. She was Bronzed from head to toe in the steamy photoshoot. She showed off the flawless abs she keeps chiseled by relying on regular pilates classes in the designs.

The retailer is famed for working with modern-day “it girls.” The brand tapped Saweetie, Teyana Taylor, Lala Anthony, and Jayda Cheaves to work with them recently. Harvey worked with them to create an edit of their clothing previously.

See some of our favorite looks from the collection below.

Lori Harvey’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Piping Hot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com