Look-Alike Family: Adorable Photos Of Chance The Rapper’s And Taylor Bennett’s Kids

Posted August 5, 2020

Chance The Rapper Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America"

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


This week, Chance the Rapper graced the cover of Parents magazine with his wife Kirsten Corley Bennett and their two daughters, Kensli, who’s turning 5, and Marli, who’s turning 1.

View this post on Instagram

Introducing Chance… the Dad! 😍 Grammy-winning musician @ChancetheRapper stars on our September cover with his wife Kirsten Corley Bennett (@kaydoggg), and their two daughters, Kensli, turning 5, and Marli, turning 1. The 27-year-old advocate for social justice and supporter of Chicago public schools through his nonprofit @SocialWorks_Chi spoke to us (via Zoom) about parenting during the pandemic, the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and how parents can work together to make the world a better place for our kids. "It’s a difficult task, but it’s like we were born or live in this time for a reason," he said. "I think we have a pretty crazy opportunity right now to change the trajectory of humanity." ✊❤️ Tap the #linkinbio to read his full interview. #RaisingtheFuture 📸: @Frenchgold 🎨: @TheIndigoBunting 📝: @VVChambers

A post shared by Parents (@parents) on

 

In the story, Chance talked about being a parent in the midst of social justice movements like #BlackLivesMatter and the things he’s teaching his daughters.

“Mainly, we’ve been teaching Kensli to love herself, to understand that her opinion is important, to understand that Black is beautiful and that Black power is her superpower,” Chance told the publication. “Marli, I’ve just been trying to teach her how to walk.”


 

Chance has always been outspoken about being a family man, having married his wife Kirsten last year. Since having their kids, the rapper has shared pictures of his daughters on Instagram and to say that they look alike is an understatement. The genes are strong.

 

A close look at Chance’s childhood photos further prove that he not only looked like his daughters when he was younger, but he also shows a close resemblance to his parents.

 

The same goes for Chance’s brother, fellow rapper Taylor Bennett, who had a son with his girlfriend back in 2018.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Byyc77zg_Z_/

 

Check out more adorable Bennett family resemblance in the photos below.

Look-Alike Family: Adorable Photos Of Chance The Rapper’s And Taylor Bennett’s Kids  was originally published on globalgrind.com

