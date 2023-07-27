Long Live Dolph: Celebrate Young Dolph’s 38th Birthday With This Playlist

Today we are remembering Young Dolph on what would’ve been his 38th birthday. The late rapper, killed in November of 2021, left behind a legacy for fans filled with bangers and classic hits that we can still turn up to today.
As we celebrate and remember the entrepreneur, father, and visionary behind Paper Route Empire, here are some of our fav songs from his discovery.
Remembering Young Dolph
1. Preach
2. 100 Shots
3. Get Paid
4. Drippy
5. Large Amounts
6. Baby Joker Feat. Key Glock
7. No Sense Feat. Key Glock
8. Major
9. Talking To My Scale
10. Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up
11. Crashin’ Out
12. Baller Alert
13. Foreva Feat. T.I.
14. 1 Scale Feat. G Herbo
15. Money Power Respect
17. While U Here
18. To Be Honest
19. Play Wit Yo B****
20. Sunshine
