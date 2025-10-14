Listen Live
Local Black Nonprofit Collabs with 21 Campuses for Breast Cancer Initiatives

Published on October 14, 2025

October is here — and so is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! 

Indianapolis-based nonprofit Future Black Leaders Inc. (FBL) is teaming up with 21 campuses and student organizations across the country to empower, educate, and support communities in the fight against breast cancer.

Through their annual #FBLBCAM: Pink for a Purpose campaign, FBL blends awareness with action—hosting cookouts, walks, fashion shows, and trivia nights that center health equity and the power of community.

Each event spotlights the importance of early detection and honors those whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer.

This year’s campaign lineup includes partnerships from Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University, Tuskegee University, University of Cincinnati, Cal Poly, and more. The movement will culminate on October 30 with a Pink-4-Ever Day (Pink Out) event, uniting all campuses in a collective show of strength and solidarity.

October Schedule Highlights

  • 10/07: IU Bloomington GTSA, Fishers High School, Lawrence North High School

  • 10/16: North Central High School, Benedictine University, Purdue University

  • 10/17: Marian University

  • 10/18: Utica University

  • 10/20: Indiana State University

  • 10/21: IU Indianapolis, IU Bloomington

  • 10/22: IU Northwest, Tuskegee University, UC Davis, University of Cincinnati

  • 10/23: Cal State Northridge, DePauw University, Jacksonville State, San Francisco State

  • 10/24: Cal Poly, Wabash College

  • 10/27: Kentucky State University

  • 10/30: Pink-4-Ever Day (Pink Out)

FBL’s campaign is powered by partnerships with Pink-4-Ever Ending Disparities, Sour Punch Candy, and American Licorice Company, helping bring educational resources, giveaways, and mammogram information to campuses nationwide.

“Together, we raise awareness, celebrate strength, and support every fighter and survivor,” FBL shared in a statement. “This movement reminds our generation that community care saves lives.”

Follow @fblbcam for event highlights and behind-the-scenes moments all month long—and stay tuned for a special recap video at the end of October.

Local Black Nonprofit Collabs with 21 Campuses for Breast Cancer Initiatives  was originally published on hot1009.com

