lizzo
Happy Birthday Lizzo: Here Are Our Favorite Lizzo Thirst Traps! [Photos]

Posted 7 hours ago

Lizzo attends the lakers game

Source: (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) / (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Lizzo turns 32 years young today & has a special request for everybody, ”It’s my birthday, the best gift would be… say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that a** “.

Per Lizzo’s request, we would like to see some twerking as well on her birthday!

Here are some of our favorite Lizzo thirst trap photos on the internet.

1.

View this post on Instagram

Blueface babyyy 💸

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Thinkin bout tiddies 🤤

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Roll Model.

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Views from Brazil 🇧🇷

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything. (Repeat)

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Paint me like ya French bitch 🎨

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

10.

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from my long ass titties to y’all

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

My merch cute affffff 🤗

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

I’m not bad, I was just drawn this way.. 😏😘

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

