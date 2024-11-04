Listen Live
List Of NFL Coaches & Coordinators Fired in 2024

List Of NFL Coaches and Coordinators Fired in 2024

Published on November 4, 2024

List Of NFL Coaches & Coordinators Fired in 2024

The 2024 NFL season has once again captivated fans with its thrilling games and unexpected turns. As teams fight for glory on the gridiron, the stakes have never been higher, with each play scrutinized and every win or loss potentially altering the course of a season. Yet, in a league where triumph and disappointment walk hand in hand, some teams inevitably find themselves at a crossroads.

For the franchises that do so, change often comes and it comes in the form of new leadership, as coaches and coordinators are held accountable and fired for their teams’ performances.
The pressure to succeed in the NFL is relentless, and when expectations are not met, it can signal the end of an era for some on the sidelines. As we look ahead, we’ll be chronicling the List of NFL Coaches & Coordinators Fired in 2024, capturing the shifts in strategy and leadership that could redefine the future of some teams. Stay tuned as we update this list throughout the season, tracking the ripple effects of these pivotal decisions.

1. Dennis Allen – Coached the New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen - Coached the New Orleans Saints
Source: Getty

Fired November 4th

Allen, 52, was promoted to Saints head coach before the 2022 season after Sean Payton temporarily retired.

He had been the offensive coordinator under Sean Payton for seven seasons.

He has now been fired.

Allen finishes his tenure in New Orleans at 18-25 after his previous head-coaching opportunity with the Raiders ended in a similar way.

2. Luke Getsy – Was Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator

Luke Getsy - Was Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator
Source: Getty

Fired November 3rd

Luke Getsy was fired as the Offensive Coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders after a season marked by underwhelming offensive performance.

Getsy led the Raiders to the fourth-worst yards-per-play average in the NFL (4.6).

3. Rich Scangarello – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Quarterbacks

Rich Scangarello - Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Quarterbacks
Source: Getty

Fired November 3rd

Rich Scangarello, 52, spent this season as the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach after not coaching during the 2023 season.

After no success or improvement seen from his quarterbacks this season, Head Coach, Antonio Pierce decided it was already time to make a change to another coach.

4. James Cregg – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line

James Cregg - Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line
Source: Getty

Fired November 3rd

James Cregg was in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders as the offensive line coach with 26 years of coaching experience and Heach Coach, Antonio Pierce decided it was time to move on already.

5. Robert Saleh – Coached The New York Jets

Robert Saleh - Coached The New York Jets
Source: Getty

Fired October 8th

The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on amid the team’s disappointing start to this season and apparent tensions with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh posted a record of 20-36 during his three-plus seasons with the New York Jets.

