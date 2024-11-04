List Of NFL Coaches and Coordinators Fired in 2024

List Of NFL Coaches & Coordinators Fired in 2024 The 2024 NFL season has once again captivated fans with its thrilling games and unexpected turns. As teams fight for glory on the gridiron, the stakes have never been higher, with each play scrutinized and every win or loss potentially altering the course of a season. Yet, in a league where triumph and disappointment walk hand in hand, some teams inevitably find themselves at a crossroads. Related Stories List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2025 Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. List of NFL Coaches & Coordinators Fired in 2024, capturing the shifts in strategy and leadership that could redefine the future of some teams. Stay tuned as we update this list throughout the season, tracking the ripple effects of these pivotal decisions. The 2024 NFL season has once again captivated fans with its thrilling games and unexpected turns. As teams fight for glory on the gridiron, the stakes have never been higher, with each play scrutinized and every win or loss potentially altering the course of a season. Yet, in a league where triumph and disappointment walk hand in hand, some teams inevitably find themselves at a crossroads.For the franchises that do so, change often comes and it comes in the form of new leadership, as coaches and coordinators are held accountable and fired for their teams’ performances.The pressure to succeed in the NFL is relentless, and when expectations are not met, it can signal the end of an era for some on the sidelines. As we look ahead, we’ll be chronicling the, capturing the shifts in strategy and leadership that could redefine the future of some teams. Stay tuned as we update this list throughout the season, tracking the ripple effects of these pivotal decisions.

1. Dennis Allen – Coached the New Orleans Saints Source: Getty Fired November 4th Allen, 52, was promoted to Saints head coach before the 2022 season after Sean Payton temporarily retired. He had been the offensive coordinator under Sean Payton for seven seasons. He has now been fired. Allen finishes his tenure in New Orleans at 18-25 after his previous head-coaching opportunity with the Raiders ended in a similar way.

2. Luke Getsy – Was Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty Fired November 3rd Luke Getsy was fired as the Offensive Coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders after a season marked by underwhelming offensive performance. Getsy led the Raiders to the fourth-worst yards-per-play average in the NFL (4.6).

3. Rich Scangarello – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Quarterbacks Source: Getty Fired November 3rd Rich Scangarello, 52, spent this season as the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach after not coaching during the 2023 season. After no success or improvement seen from his quarterbacks this season, Head Coach, Antonio Pierce decided it was already time to make a change to another coach.

4. James Cregg – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line Source: Getty Fired November 3rd James Cregg was in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders as the offensive line coach with 26 years of coaching experience and Heach Coach, Antonio Pierce decided it was time to move on already.