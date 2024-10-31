Listen Live
Dave East, ASAP Ferg Unveil Limited Edition Porsches

Limited Edition Porsches Unveiled with Co-signs from Dave East, ASAP Ferg

Published on October 31, 2024

Limited Edition Porsches Event

Source: Now Media / Now Media

ASAP Ferg, Dave East, Neek Bucks, and Millyz pulled up to an elegant Halloween Masquerade Ball to unveil the custom Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Porsche 911 S/T at Porsche Brooklyn in New York last week.
East said the cars were “fire” dubbing one “Black Knight”.  Some guests nicknamed the sleek yellow and Black limited edition “Bumblebee” after the popular Transformers figure Guests arrived in black tie, gowns, and masks and mingled with executives and figures from the world of entertainment and fashion. The elegant gathering, co-sponsored by the minority-owned 63 Auto Body, was organized by NowPr, a leading woman and Black-owned firm.  Roseay, the dynamic young founder also represents popular artists such as French Montana, Soulja Boy, Remy Ma, Fabolous, and many others. Porsche introduced the custom Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Porsche 911 S/T cars, as “tailored to reflect Porsche’s signature precision and innovation.” East and Asap Ferg agreed, saying they were more than ready to take one home. Media personality Jazmyn Summers was there to bring you the scoop. Check out the dope pics by The Now Media…  
Jazmyn Summers 2024 Headshot

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers.  You can subscribe to Jazmyn Summers youtube and follow  her  on Facebook and Instagram.

Dave East and Millyz at Brooklyn Porsche

Limited Edition Porsches Unveiled with Co-signs from Dave East, ASAP Ferg
Source: Now Media

Dave East and Millyz at Brooklyn Porsche

Dave East Unveils New Porsche

Limited Edition Porsches Unveiled with Co-signs from Dave East, ASAP Ferg
Source: Now Media

Dave East Unveils New Porsche

Dave East Toasts to the New Porsche

Limited Edition Porsches Unveiled with Co-signs from Dave East, ASAP Ferg
Source: Now Media

Dave East Toasts to the New Porsche

Jazmyn Summers and Dave East

Limited Edition Porsches Unveiled with Co-signs from Dave East, ASAP Ferg
Source: Now Media

Jazmyn Summers and Dave East

ASAP Ferg at the unveiling

Limited Edition Porsches Unveiled with Co-signs from Dave East, ASAP Ferg
Source: Now Media

ASAP Ferg at the unveiling 

CEO and President of Now PR Roseay

Limited Edition Porsches Unveiled with Co-signs from Dave East, ASAP Ferg
Source: Now Media

CEO and President of Now PR Roseay 

Jazmyn Summers and ASAP Ferg

Limited Edition Porsches Unveiled with Co-signs from Dave East, ASAP Ferg
Source: Now Media

Jazmyn Summers and ASAP Ferg 

Limited Edition Porsches Unveiled with Co-signs from Dave East, ASAP Ferg was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

