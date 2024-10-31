Dave East, ASAP Ferg Unveil Limited Edition Porsches
Limited Edition Porsches Unveiled with Co-signs from Dave East, ASAP Ferg
azmyn Summers youtube and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.ASAP Ferg, Dave East, Neek Bucks, and Millyz pulled up to an elegant Halloween Masquerade Ball to unveil the custom Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Porsche 911 S/T at Porsche Brooklyn in New York last week. East said the cars were “fire” dubbing one “Black Knight”. Some guests nicknamed the sleek yellow and Black limited edition “Bumblebee” after the popular Transformers figure Guests arrived in black tie, gowns, and masks and mingled with executives and figures from the world of entertainment and fashion. The elegant gathering, co-sponsored by the minority-owned 63 Auto Body, was organized by NowPr, a leading woman and Black-owned firm. Roseay, the dynamic young founder also represents popular artists such as French Montana, Soulja Boy, Remy Ma, Fabolous, and many others. Porsche introduced the custom Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Porsche 911 S/T cars, as “tailored to reflect Porsche’s signature precision and innovation.” East and Asap Ferg agreed, saying they were more than ready to take one home. Media personality Jazmyn Summers was there to bring you the scoop. Check out the dope pics by The Now Media… Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can subscribe to J
Dave East and Millyz at Brooklyn Porsche
Dave East Unveils New Porsche
Dave East Toasts to the New Porsche
Jazmyn Summers and Dave East
ASAP Ferg at the unveiling
CEO and President of Now PR Roseay
Jazmyn Summers and ASAP Ferg
