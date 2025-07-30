Lime Green Sex Toy Tossed On Court During WNBA Game, Social Media Debates Disrespectful Joke

The incident occurred during crunch time, with about 50 seconds left in the game, and both teams were tied at 75.

“You can see the object, that green thing bounces, and it goes to the sideline. We’re not sure exactly where it came from,” the broadcaster said.

A security guard quickly came over and —with a towel, of course— picked up the object and walked off.

While it is amusing, tossing stuff onto the court is pretty unsafe for the players who could’ve gotten hit in the head and suffered a nasty leg injury tripping over it.

Still, even the players tried not to take it too seriously.

“I mean, first of all, it was super dangerous. And then when we found out what it was, I guess we just started laughing,” Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini said postgame while laughing . “I’ve never seen anything like that. I’m just glad we worked through that situation. We stayed locked in, we stayed concentrated.”

The final moments of the game then continued, ending with the Valkyries winning 77-75.

This isn’t the first time this has happened in the sports world. Back in 2016, during a New England Patriots game against the at-home Buffalo Bills, a toy landed in the red zone. And when asked about the moment, Rob Gronkowski infamously said , “I think that was for the Bills,” while walking off with a grin.

See social media’s reaction to the stunt below.