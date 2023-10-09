Lil Yachty Shuts Down Indianapolis!

Georgia native Lil Yachty, known for his unique blend of trap and fun/upbeat rap, along with catchy hooks and Michigan flow lyrics came to Indianapolis to shut the city DOWN! He stopped by Old National Centre where he performed in the Egyptian Room on October 8, 2023. Boat brought out Nick Hakim, who’s big in the indie world, to headline. Lil Yachty made a significant impact on the hip-hop scene with his debut mixtape, “Lil Boat,” in 2016, followed by successful albums like “Teenage Emotions.” His fly fashion sense, colorful image, and youthful energy have made him a trendsetter in youth culture. Check out Lil Yachty putting on a SHOW here in Indy below!
