Lil Yachty Hardest Hits: Happy Birthday Lil Boat

Published on August 23, 2023

Lil Yachty first gained attention with his breakout single “One Night” in 2016, which went viral on Soundcloud and social media. With the signature red hair and unique sound, he had heads turning early. He followed this with “Minnesota” which skyrocketed, and soon his debut mixtape “Lil Boat”, was released right after. It showcased his unique style containing his catchy melodies and carefree attitude. Today is Yachty’s 26th birthday!

One of the most important aspects of Lil Yachty’s career was his ability to connect with a younger audience. His music resonated with the SoundCloud generation and those who appreciated his fun and lighthearted approach to rap. Despite criticism from some older rappers, and music “experts” of the hip-hop community saying his style wasn’t traditional or lyrically complex enough, he found what worked for him, and built a dedicated fanbase with it.

Lil Yachty’s musical background is marked by his unique style, viral hits, and the ability to connect with a younger generation of listeners. In honor of his birthday, check out some of his biggest hits, features, & headboppers we just cant skip over…

1. Lil Yachty – Minnesota ft. Quavo, Skippa da Flippa (Official VIdeo)

2. Lil Yachty – Get Dripped ft. Playboi Carti

3. Lil Yachty – Poland (Directed by Cole Bennett)

4. Lil Yachty – 66 ft. Trippie Redd

5. Lil Yachty – Demon Time ft. Draft Day

6. Lil Yachty – 1 Night (Official Video)

7. LIL YACHTY – COFFIN (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

8. Lil Yachty – Yacht Club (Audio) ft. Juice WRLD

9. Lil Yachty – Who Want The Smoke? (Audio) ft. Cardi B, Offset

10. Lil Yachty ft. Migos – Peek A Boo (Official Video)

11. Lil Yachty, Future, Playboi Carti – Flex Up

12. Lil Yachty Feat. Tee Grizzley – Dynamic Duo (Official Audio)

13. Lil Yachty Feat. Louie Ray – G.I. Joe (Official Audio)

14. Lil Yachty Feat. Swae Lee – Never Did Coke (Official Audio)

15. DRAM – Broccoli feat. Lil Yachty (Official Music Video)

16. KYLE – iSpy feat. Lil Yachty [Official Music Video]

17. Tee Grizzley – “From The D To The A ft. Lil Yachty” [Official Video]

18. MACKLEMORE FEAT LIL YACHTY – MARMALADE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

