Lil Wayne To Join 'NFL GameDay' Show As Weekly Host
Lil Wayne To Join ‘NFL GameDay’ Show As Weekly Host, Social Media Debates Move After Super Bowl Snub
Lil Wayne‘s dream of performing at the halftime show won’t be realized—at least not at Super Bowl LIX—but thanks to his sports fandom, we know he’ll still be on a stage somewhere. The New Orleans rapper will be giving his own hot takes on NFL GameDay Morning on the NFL Network for the rest of the season. Beginning Nov. 17 at 9 a.m., he’ll join his cohosts— including Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Gerald McCoy, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund, Colleen Wolfe, and Kyle Brandt—as a weekly guest. Wayne’s obsessive sports knowledge is well documented through countless athletic references in his lengthy catalog of songs, made frequent appearances on FS1’s Undisputed alongside Skip Bayless once Shannon Sharpe moved over to ESPN, created the theme song, and has been on Around The Horn too. The official announcement came during the New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers game in Munich earlier this week. NFL Network took to Instagram to post an old video of Wayne running out of the tunnel with his beloved Green Bay Packers during a Thursday Night Football game. The news comes just a few months after Weezy fans felt that he was snubbed because the Super Bowl is coming to his hometown of New Orleans, but Kendrick Lamar was chosen to lead the halftime show instead. From fellow rappers like Nicki Minaj and Cam’ron taking issue with the announcement to social media lashing out at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which had immense influence in picking the performer, it was certainly a controversial choice. Wayne eventually spoke out about it on Instagram, praising fans who lifted him up, but admitted that it did hurt him. “It broke me and I’m just trying to put me back together,” Lil Wayne said. “But my God, have you all helped me. Thanks to all my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on the sports television and everybody repping me… I feel like I let all of y’all down by not getting that opportunity, but I’m working on me and I’m working. So thank you.” See how social media is reacting to Wayne’s new gig below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Lil Wayne To Join ‘NFL GameDay’ Show As Weekly Host, Social Media Debates Move After Super Bowl Snub was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box