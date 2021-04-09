Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X: 22 of His Most Unapologetic and Entertaining Tweets

Lil Nas X, who is infamous for his Internet trolling and viral tweets, celebrates his 22nd birthday today. One of the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper’s most impressive qualities, besides creating Grammy award-winning hits, is stirring up controversy on our timelines. Lil Nas X’s Twitter is filled with hilarious tweets discussing random topics like why Clifford the Big Red Dog is so huge, the government’s recourse and the gay agenda.
Though Lil Nas X recently went under fire for the video for his latest single “Montero,” he is unapologetically sharing his talents with the world. He doesn’t care who’s watching. It is evident that whatever he’s doing is working, because the single reached the N0. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list as of April 5. It’s his second career No. 1 single, after “Old Town Road” in 2019. The single remains at No. 1 on the global Spotify chart with a new daily high in streams at 7.872 million. Insane!
Billboard Hot 100: #1(new) MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), @LilNasX.
— chart data (@chartdata) April 5, 2021
.@LilNasX's "#MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" remains at #1 on the global Spotify chart with a new daily high in streams (7.872 million).
— chart data (@chartdata) April 9, 2021
y’all keep streaming call me by your name so i can pay for this damn nike lawsuit 😩
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 9, 2021
It is not easy to follow up after such a massive hit like “Old Town Road,” which gave Lil Nas X the push he needed to break music industry barriers. People didn’t believe the young Atlanta rapper could accomplish such a feat, but look at the superstar now. Lil Nas X is deliberately walking in his purpose, and consciously representing his communities without fear of the criticism that lies on the Internet. Many of us could take a page out of Lil Nas X’s book on being unapologetic, liberated and authentic.
We are celebrating the best troll on the net today with a series of Lil Nas X’s most unapologetic and entertaining tweets. Happy Birthday, Montero!
Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X: 22 of His Most Unapologetic and Entertaining Tweets was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. A Focused King
Source:lilnasx
gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) September 10, 2020
2. A Working Man
Source:lilnasx
damn bro everybody running for president i just wanna be the manager at a walgreens— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 22, 2020
3. The Good Ol’ Days
Source:lilnasx
the clubs need to open back up i miss standing on the wall and looking at my phone and taking a video every ten minutes so everybody knows i’m having fun— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) October 24, 2020
4. What Is Time Anyway?
Source:lilnasx
why do i only get sad at night? this is why the government needs to get rid of night time— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) October 18, 2020
5. Sign This Man Up For Stand-Up
Source:lilnasx
so he watched slavery happen and did nothing? https://t.co/UeSZOOM3xu— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) October 9, 2020
6. The Power of Manifestation
Source:lilnasx
good job twitter https://t.co/It7R2Y0BSv— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 19, 2020
7. Totally Unrelated But Relatable
Source:lilnasx
wow man last year i was sleeping on my sisters floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from daily headaches, now i’m gay.— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 28, 2019
8. A Humanitarian
Source:lilnasx
i overheard my uber driver and his wife being sad about having trouble having kids so i left my nephew in the car. i love doing gods work!🤍— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) October 27, 2020
9. With Such A Kind Heart
Source:lilnasx
y’all be so talented on this app oh my god https://t.co/LN1VoPEHoT— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 23, 2020
10. Even In Hard Times.. He Still Has Jokes
Source:lilnasx
the government: please stay in the damn house— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 20, 2020
everybody: pic.twitter.com/Cqs5EclwW3
11. Everything Is Indeed A Think Piece
Source:lilnasx
why clifford big red dog so big? that dog too big— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) November 13, 2019
12. Wide Open On The Net
Source:lilnasx
wanna date someone from the uk so they can call me lad during sex— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 16, 2020
13. If Your Dating Life Sucks, Try Raccoons?
Source:lilnasx
i am no longer dating humans i will simply just date the raccoon that climbs on my roof at night 🤍— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 24, 2020
14. Numbers
Source:lilnasx
damn i should’ve named it 1 smh https://t.co/JHyqHKPaCx— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) November 6, 2019
15. Did You See It Too?
Source:lilnasx
this is when i knew pic.twitter.com/RjxJfqIr9k— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) October 10, 2019
16. Trendsetter: Everyone’s Posting How They’re Watching “Montero”
Source:lilnasx
how is this real https://t.co/wlCuS1sLkh— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 8, 2021
17. No Distractions
April 7, 2021Source:lilnasx
18. He Thought A Hater Said Something
Source:lilnasx
i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup. 🏹🤍— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021
19. There’s A Spongebob Meme For Any Situation
Source:lilnasx
me after getting a song about gay sex to the top of the billboard charts pic.twitter.com/UJK5HpDCOA— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021
20. The Gay Agenda
Source:lilnasx
LETS GO GAY AGENDA!!!!— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021
21. “Lil”
Source:lilnasx
international fans thinking “lil” is my first name is favorite thing ever lmao https://t.co/5azuXaBSW6— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 9, 2021
22. Conscious & Considerate
Source:lilnasx
i’ve decided i’m pushing my birthday back to june due to the ongoing corona situation— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2020