LeBron James Goes Viral As Team USA Flag Bearer
LeBron James Holding Team USA Flag, Snoop Dogg’s Torch-Carrying Side Quest and More Moments Social Media Loved From Opening Ceremony
The Paris Olympics are officially underway, but it wasn’t before Team USA made a star-studded appearance at the Opening Ceremony. Team USA, aboard a boat with a staggering 613 athletes representing the red, white, and blue, was anchored by LeBron James and Coco Gauff as it drifted down Paris’ famous Seine River. The momentous occasion included many firsts, including the first rainfall at the Summer Games in over 70 years and the first time the Opening Ceremony didn’t take place in a stadium. Aside from representing their country, the two flag bearers also made history. Gauff was the first tennis player to have the honor, and James was the first men’s basketball player to carry the flag, behind Dawn Staley in 2004 and Sue Bird in 2021. Despite the rain soaking their Ralph Lauren-gifted threads—which included a navy jacket and washed jeans—both are happy with the opportunity. “The rain can’t stop us,” James told NBC’s Maria Taylor. “For myself and Coco, for us to be able to represent our country … us being Black kids as well, represent our culture and represent where we come from, it gives everybody so much hope where we come from, and that’s all we can ask for. We take it with the utmost responsibility and the utmost honor.” Gauff, also the country’s youngest flag bearer, spoke about competition and, like most of us, was a bit starstruck because she was accompanied by King James. “It means a lot to be here to represent Team USA and be with the GOAT here, Mr. LeBron James. I’m excited, and I can’t wait to do well in the Games,” Gauff remarked. Gauff even took to social media to fan girl out about standing next to the 4-time NBA Champ. Social media is glad to see this many world-class athletes in the same place, and they have resorted to meme-ifying James holding the flag at the front of the boat, Snoop Dogg carrying the torch, and other moments. Check out some of the best reactions below.
