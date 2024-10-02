LeBron James, Bronny Make History As 1st Father-Son NBA Team Duo, Social Media Salutes
LeBron James & Bronny Make History As 1st Father-Son NBA Team Duo, Social Media Salutes
Just months after joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James is making history as one-half of the first father-son duo to ever play on the same team. Amid the team’s stepping out for the NBA‘s media day, it was one of the first times fans were able to see the two interact, and LeBron was pretty excited about the upcoming season. “Just pure joy, man. I don’t have any words. I can speak about me. You guys ask me questions about me. When it comes to him, I’m just at a loss for words,” LeBron said, but wanted the focus put on Bronny. “Super proud of him to get to this point. He’s a man. He’s ready to go. Whatever questions you got for him, go ahead and let him have it.” One of the biggest debates was what Bronny would call LeBron while on the court after the 39-year-old declared that calling him dad wasn’t allowed. “I haven’t gotten there yet,” Bronny said. “It’s probably gonna be, like, Bron. Bron would be the easiest.” The Lakers’ preseason kicks off soon, with their first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tipping off on Oct. 4. Claims of Bronny benefiting from nepotism have been rampant since he decided to leave USC following his freshman year after suffering from cardiac arrest and getting a late start to the season where he only averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds. Recently, former Laker team president and Laker legend Magic Johnson was on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was brutally honest about Bronny’s role on the team, saying he needs more time to better his game before setting foot on the big stage. “If I’m Bronny, I would tell my dad just let me play in the G League all season so that I can develop,” Johnson said. “He needs playing time. He doesn’t need to be sitting on the Lakers bench and not playing. That’s not a knock against him. He’s just not ready. He needs to develop more, and then he will be ready because he has some great talent and skills. But he needs to develop those skills at a much better clip if he wants to play 15, 20 minutes a night in the NBA or more.” See how social media is reacting to Bronny’s first press conference with his father, LeBron, below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
LeBron James & Bronny Make History As 1st Father-Son NBA Team Duo, Social Media Salutes was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box