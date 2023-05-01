The Met Gala will lose a dash of magic this year due to the absence of Law Roach. The Image Architect announced that he would retire and skip the Costume Institute Benefit, traditionally held on the first Monday in May, with an Instagram post that shocked fashion insiders.
In an interview with Bustle, Roach said he will be scrolling Instagram. “I know I’m going to be on Instagram, let me just keep it real. In my head I’m like, “Oh, you’re gonna be on a beach with a cocktail.” But I’m going to be Instagram stalking, calling my friends — “Did you see that?” Making shady comments about my former clients and their new stylist. No, I’m just kidding,” he told the publication.
“I am still a student of fashion and I still love it. I’m a fashion boy. And the Met Gala is one of the biggest nights, and we all look forward to seeing who’s there and what they’re wearing. So I’ll be watching for sure,” he continued.
Roach’s ability to channel and execute references sits at the core of his successful styling career. His skill for conveying visual stories is why he is not a mere stylist but an Image Architect. No one can make more of a moment from pouring a life story into an Aliétte dress to conjuring Joan of Arc. Take a look back at some of our favorite Met Gala looks from Roach below. And don’t forget, the Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 1. Stay tuned to HelloBeautiful for emerging coverage of fashion’s biggest night out.
RELATED ARTICLES:
5 Culture Shifting Met Gala Looks We’ll Never Forget
Bottoms Up! Law Roach Is Helping Us Serve Sexy Holiday Season Cocktails
Law Roach's Most Memorable Met Gala Moments
1. Miles Chamley-WatsonSource:Getty
Roach styled ten different looks for the post-social distancing return of the Met Gala in 2021. The broad theme allowed him the freedom to make eclectic choices, including a cheerful suit for fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.
The blue and white suit was accessorized with a pair of frames by DITA Eyewear.
Roach also selected garments for himself, Natalia Bryant, Alton Mason, Addison Rae, Lewis Hamilton, Hunter Schafer, Chance The Rapper, and his wife, Kristen Corley.
2. KehlaniSource:Getty
Another stand out from his 2021 appearance was Kehlani’s crystal-covered suit.
The glittery cropped jacket and wide-legged pants from one of Roach’s favorite labels, Aliétte, were as cool as the “Up at Night” singer. Strong shoulders and a well-thought-out sleeve made the look even more fun.
3. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya’s 2018 reimagining of Joan of Arc was a true revelation.
Catholicism met couture at the 2018 Met Gala, where Roach transformed Zendaya into a modern-day Joan of Arc with a Versace gown to meet the theme of “Heavenly Bodies.” The chain metal armor was impressive, but the beautiful look took it to the next level. With the addition of a baby-banged ginger bob, he planted the sweat of the battlefield on the Emmy award-winner.
4. Mary J BligeSource:Getty
The same year, Roach lightened Mary J. Blige’s look by revamping her signature boots.
The Queen of Hip-Hop soul showed up on the Met stairs in a gown and boots from Versace that spoke to her personality. A soft pixie cut kept the focus on fashion.
5. ZendayaSource:Getty
In 2017, he took Zendaya from emergency room chic to red carpet goddess for “Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”
Roach chose a Dolce & Gabbana gown that the star decided was worth rallying for after an unexpected trip to ER. Her full blowout and orange-red lip became instant beauty goals.
