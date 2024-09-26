Latto’s Viral ‘Brokey Challenge’ Awards One Lucky Fan With $10K

Latto's 'Brokey Challenge' Awards One Lucky Fan With $10K
Latto’s latest viral moment comes from her single “Brokey,” where she launched the “Brokey Challenge” that has not only stirred up TikTok but also changed one lucky 9-to-5 worker’s life. Check out a round up of our favorites from the challenge and find out who the lucky winner is inside. As part of the challenge, participants were encouraged to post videos showcasing why they deserve a $10,000 prize in their 9-to-5 work environment. It also came with a chance to be flown out to star alongside Latto in the upcoming music video. One standout contestant was laid off from Waffle House after posting a viral video for the challenge. She caught Latto’s attention with the buzz surrounding the video and her subsequent layoff. The two were posed in the studio doing their own rendition of the challenge, seemingly throwing the $10k prize money up in the air. Latto, who has consistently shown her support for hardworking individuals, chose this participant to receive the $10,000 prize, along with an all-expenses-paid trip to be featured in her next video. The “Brokey Challenge” has sparked conversations about financial struggles, the hustle culture, and the power of social media in connecting artists with everyday people. Latto’s response is a testament to her listening to her fans, who were first displeased by the song’s lyrics. “B*tches gotta wait ’til they birthday to go out of town,” the Atlanta rapper says in the song. Several fans posted their discontent online, saying that most people can’t afford the lifestyle Latto’s pushing in her music. Like the community leader she is, Latto took this moment to uplift her fans and the wonderful work they’re doing to keep our ecosystem moving. The lucky winner now not only has some financial relief but also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a high-profile music video with one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. Latto’s “Brokey Challenge” is another example of how she’s using her platform to spread positivity, build her brand, and engage her audience in creative ways. Keep an eye out for the “Brokey” music video, which will now feature this lucky fan.
Check out our favorites from the challenge below:
1. How It Started
2. At The Doctor's Office
3. At the Waffle House
4. CNAs Reporting For Duty
5. Dr. Miami Clocked In
6. Bakin' Brokey Cake
7. The Girls Are Getting Creative
8. Even On The Road
9. Not Sure If She's The Official Winner, But She Won In Our Book
10. Breaking News
Latto's Viral 'Brokey Challenge' Awards One Lucky Fan With $10K was originally published on globalgrind.com
