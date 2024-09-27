Latto Blessed Fired Waffle House Employee With $10K After Winning “Brokey” Challenge

I hate that y’all think I was calling hard workers brokeys

so I got $10k for whoever make the best video at they job to brokey & I'll fly u out to be in the music video…no mo waiting til ur bday to go outta town. Tag me & hashtag

so I can see them all.

Latto Came Through In The End

A Waffle House employee saw one door close after the restaurant chain gave her the boot after she posted a video of herself doing Latto’s “Brokey” TikTok challenge during her shift. The Atlanta rapper came through in the clutch, awarding her $10,000 for her efforts.Latto sent some folks scrambling on social media on September 15 when she posted on X, formerly Twitter that she is giving away $10,000, plus flying the lucky winner out to be in the music video if they record the best video while at work with her single, “Brokey,” off her latest album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea playing. In the post, she wrote, “One TikToker, yadirajramirez, answered the call and dropped her entry to the challenge on the social media platform, revealing on Friday that Waffle House fired her a day after her contribution to “Big Latto’s Challenge.”“I’m glad I placed six years in a company that would fire me in literally a day, a day, a day of posting one video, one video that harms nobody, that everybody was actually literally rooting for and happy about,” the former Waffle House employee said. “They will never rehire me again.”Two days later, in a follow-up video, Ramirez thanked everyone for “all the positive, loving feedback.” She added, “Our company policy doesn’t say we’re not allowed to have our phones. It just says, ‘Don’t bash or talk bad about the company,’ and we didn’t.” She also pointed out that one person assumed to be a manager was a manager in training, revealing that two other managers were there who declined to participate in the video. One of those managers was the one who terminated her, and she also revealed that she was the only employee to be fired. “No one else got fired; no one’s getting written up from what I’ve been told,” she said.

“I’m not going to ask for nothing. I really don’t want nothing,” Yadira continued. “I’m just thankful for all the positivity really.”

Her misery was brief because, in the next video, Yadira shared a video of herself in the studio with Latto, who handed the fired employee $10K. The two twerked after she tossed the bills into the air.Salute to Latto for keeping her word, coming through for Ramirez, and making Waffle House look incredibly dumb. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.