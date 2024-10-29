LaQuan Smith Attends CFDA Awards With Samsung Galaxy
LaQuan Smith Attends 2024 CFDA Awards In Partnership With Samsung Galaxy & A Special Grammy Award Winning Guest [Photos]
fashion, designer LaQuan Smith attended the 2024 CFDA Awards in partnership with Samsung Galaxy. He was joined by Grammy-winning artist Victoria Monét. Read more details about this exciting collaboration and check out photos from the festivities inside. Last night (Oct. 28), Smith dressed Monét for one of the biggest nights in fashion at the 2024 CFDA Awards. They celebrated the next generation of creative talent and highlighted Samsung’s commitment to supporting innovation in the arts. Smith and Monét, both icons in their fields, posed for selfies with Smith’s Galaxy Z Flip6, capturing memorable moments of the night. The CFDA event held New York, also welcomed three aspiring fashion students as Smith’s special guests, offering them invaluable industry exposure early in their careers. Smith’s work with Samsung echoes his dedication to nurturing young talent in the fashion industry, a shared mission to empower creatives. Samsung’s partnership with LaQuan Smith extends beyond the red carpet, as the brand provides his mentees in the Fashion Scholarship Fund with the latest Samsung devices to fuel their creativity. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Z Flip6 are among the tools Samsung offers to help the students stay productive and inspired throughout their studies. This initiative underscores Samsung’s role in the professional development of young fashion designers, with cutting-edge devices that align with today’s fast-paced, tech-driven fashion world. By supporting Smith and the CFDA Awards, Samsung Galaxy showcases how technology and mentorship intersect to empower the next generation, creating a platform where future industry leaders can thrive.In a stylish fusion of technology and
Check out photos of LaQuan and Victoria below:
1. LaQuan Smith
2. LaQuan Smith & Victoria Monét Attend 2024 CFDA Awards with Samsung
3. HOT
4. Stunning
5. Selfies With Samsung Galaxy
LaQuan Smith Attends 2024 CFDA Awards In Partnership With Samsung Galaxy & A Special Grammy Award Winning Guest [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from 97.9 The Box