Lamar Odom Admits Buying A Sex Doll That Looks Like Khloé Kardashian Was “Sick,” Social Media Says You Think?

Lamar Odom Says Buy Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll Was "Sick"
Lamar Odom is egregiously horny and is now admitting that buying a customized sex doll that looks like his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian was very weird on his part. Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of the We’re Out of Time podcast, the former Los Angeles Laker said, “It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird,” referring to the sex doll. Odom admitted to the podcast’s host, Richard Taite, that the doll was in the process of being made. “They’re gonna make it to look like her,” he said. “I need, like, a harem!” The former professional hooper, who was married to The Kardashians star from 2009 to 2016, said that his doll was “important” for his mental health. A confused Taite then asked, “A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health?” with Odom replying, “For me, it would be.” Odom revealed his current status with Kardashian, telling Taite, “I don’t speak to her, but she cares about me,” claiming the “life” as the reason for their distance. He did add, “I could text her, and she’ll reply.”
Lamar Odom’s Manager Initially Spilled The Beans On The Sex DollOdom’s revelation about his sex doll purchase followed after his manager, Gina Rodriguez, told celebrity gossip site TMZ that her client stopped by the RealDoll sex toy facility in Las Vegas while celebrating his birthday. According to Rodriguez, Odom ordered a doll with “voluptuous curves” and similar facial features to Kardashian. His manager added that he was excited to have the doll because “he can do whatever he wants with her sexually.” Yikes. Odom, 45, met Khloé Kardashian, 45, in 2009, and the couple got married after one month of dating. The reality television star filed for divorce in 2013 due to cheating and Odom’s addiction struggles. Odom suffered an overdose in 2015 that nearly cost him his life. Kardashian moved on with another professional hooper and habitual philanderer, Tristan Thompson, with whom she has two children. The couple began dating in 2016 before KK gave Thompson the boot in 2021. Social media also had thoughts about Odom’s creepy sex doll admission. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
