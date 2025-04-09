LA Dodgers Ripped For Trump White House Visit Due To Administration’s Erasure of Jackie Robinson’s Military Career During DEI Purge

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Social Media Rips The Dodgers Organization For Going To The Trump White House

Dodgers

visiting/supporting Trump is so crazy like your stadium has already displaced hundreds of Hispanics in

Los

Angeles

just to smile in the face of the man who wants to continue displacing and deporting black and brown people (your main fanbase mind you),” a post on X, formerly Twitter read.

Shame, SHAME on the

Los

Angeles

Dodgers

for yukking it up w/Trump in the White House, kissing his ass in such a sickening cringeworhy way, humiliating themselves before the guy who was willing to let

Los

Angeles

burn in the January wildfires because he hates Califonia liberals?”