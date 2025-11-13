Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Klay Thompson Fires Back At “Disgusting And Disturbing” Ex-NBA Stars’ Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

Published on November 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

Source: Alex Goodlett / Getty

Over the last year, Klay Thompson has been going through a lot of change.

From leaving the only NBA team he’s called home with the Golden State Warriors to joining the Dallas Mavericks and being in a new, very public relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. And now his public and personal lives are intertwined, as former NBA player Jason Williams blames Megan for Thompson’s numbers falling off a cliff.

Williams, better known as White Chocolate, made his statements on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast, which he cohosts with fellow former NBA player Patrick Beverley.

“I’m from West Virginia, man. I’ve been taught a lot by some old folks, some old white folks,” Williams said. “It only takes one p-ssy to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is.” 

He steps back a bit from his bold claim, ending the statement with, “I ain’t saying that’s what it is, but that might be what it is.” 

Thompson was upset with the conversation and left a scathing Instagram comment.

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p***y’ is so disgusting and disturbing,” Thompson wrote. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? @patbev21 Do better, fellas. Very disappointing.”

Williams does have a point about Thompson’s stats, since he’s averaging a career-low 32% from the field and 28.9% from three. The season is still young for the 3-9 Dallas Mavericks, but averaging 8.5 points isn’t typical for someone who once earned the nickname of a Splash Brother for his sharp shooting ability.

But it’s hard to blame Meg for his on-court performance when the locker room is in disarray due to an unhealthy Anthony Davis, who’s fighting “chunky” allegations, Kyrie Irving out for the year as he rehabs his ACL, and managing the development of star rookie Cooper Flagg.

And now, can we forget the trainwreck of now-fired GM Nico Harrison committing what fans have called the worst trade in NBA history when he traded away Luka Doncic, who was the reason Thompson took a pay cut and signed with the Mavs in the first place.

See how social media is reacting to Williams’ opinions below.

Klay Thompson Fires Back At “Disgusting And Disturbing” Ex-NBA Stars’ Comments About Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Epstein Trump Email Release Makes Congress, Public Spiral

Hip-Hop Wired
Steam Machine & Other Hardware

Valve Announces Next-Gen Steam Machine & Other New Hardware

Hip-Hop Wired
A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart...

Walmart Removes T-Shirt Showing Nazi Salute From Website

Hip-Hop Wired
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Police Lights
Local

15-Year-Old Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Houston Teen

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close