Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spark Dating Rumors, Social Media Reacts

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

43-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian and 31-year-old pro football player Odell Beckham Jr. have yet to confirm or deny that they are a couple, but rumors have been floating around the internet and beyond regarding what continues to look more and more like a courtship between the two.

On Sunday, Kardashian and Beckham were spotted together at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which took place at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. While the two posed for photos on the red carpet separately, they’re seen at the party looking pretty lovey-dovey, which will only intensify rumors that they are more than just good friends enjoying each other’s company.

Last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver were spotted together in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend. That sighting had already drawn more attention to the rumors that they’re dating, which started last year when Kardashian attended Beckham’s 31st birthday party, according to Just Jared.

Given Kardashian’s recent relationship history, including her tumultuous marriage with Ye aka Kanye West, which appeared to bleed all over her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, it would be understandable if she decided to keep their private affairs as private as an alleged couple can when they’re two of the most recognizable faces in the world where cameras are always everywhere.

Beckham also might have reason to be hush-hush about it, because the last time his private life was in the news, he was being accused of putting his hands around a woman’s neck, which he and the owner of the restaurant where the incident allegedly took place denied. Beckham was never charged with a crime behind the allegations.

Anyway, who knows? Maybe Kardashian and Beckham will soon let the proverbial cat out of the bag and make their dating situation public. Until then, everyone is just going to have to keep on guessing at whether they are an item or not.

See how social media’s reacting to the potential relationship below.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spark Dating Rumors, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com