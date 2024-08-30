Social Media Recaps Key Points From Kamala Harris' Interview
Key Points From Kamala Harris CNN Interview
Bash would then query the vice president on a series of topics including her position on the war in Gaza, to which Harris echoed her comments from the Democratic National Convention, stating that “Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed,” while reiterating her belief that Israel has a right to defend itself and a return of the hostages right taken by Hamas: “We have to get a deal done.” The conversation soon turned to the attacks by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Harris’ racial identity including a remark that she “happened to turn Black” within the past few years. “Same old, tired playbook,” she replied. “Next question, please.”
Harris in response to first Q from Dana Bash: Sadly in the last decade we have had in the former president someone who has really been pushing an agenda & environment that’s about diminishing the character & strength of who we are as Americans. People are ready to turn the page pic.twitter.com/joNm229Jap— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2024
Harris would also defend the Biden Administration’s record of the last three and a half years, highlighting the economic growth and the benefits of the infrastructure bill that was passed nationwide. “I’ll say that that’s good work,” she stated. “There’s more to do, but that’s good work.” She’d also go on to speak about her reaction to when President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the Democratic nominee.
Harris on Trump’s racist attacks: “Same old, tired playbook. Next question, please.” pic.twitter.com/WMyXzVRoI3— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2024
The reactions to the interview online praised the Vice President for her poise in handling the first major interview of her presidential campaign. New York Times opinion writer Michelle Cottle noted that in a reaction article, writing: “Amusingly, Bash looked more flustered than Harris did for most of the interview.” Others online noted how Harris clearly illustrated her potential policies as a future president. Check out more online reactions to the interview below.
This was a highlight of the CNN interview — when Biden told Kamala he’d endorse her, she was worried about his well-being more than her candidacy. She will be a gracious Madam President. pic.twitter.com/4prnzePAht— Madam Auntie VP Kamala Harris for PRESIDENT! (@flywithkamala) August 30, 2024
1. Matt McDermott
2. Ketih Boykin
3. Trumps Taxes
4. Tre Easton
5. Portia J.
6. JJ Bittenbindr
7. Michaelangelo Signorile
8. Danielle Moodie
Key Points From Kamala Harris CNN Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com