Kendrick Lamar’s Potential Big Game Setlist

1. "HUMBLE." This track is one of Kendrick’s most commercially successful songs and a powerful anthem that would energize the crowd.

2. "DNA." Known for its intense beat and sharp lyrics, “DNA.” would be a great choice to showcase his lyrical prowess.

3. "Alright" This song has become an anthem for social justice and would be a powerful and uplifting choice.

4. "King Kunta" A track with a strong beat and catchy hook that would engage the crowd.

5. "Swimming Pools (Drank)" One of his earlier hits that remains popular and would be recognizable to a broad audience.

6. "LOVE." (featuring Zacari) A more melodic track that could bring a different vibe to the performance.

7. "Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe" Another early hit that would appeal to fans of his older work.

8. "Money Trees" (featuring Jay Rock) If Jay Rock were to join, this collaboration would be a great addition to the set.

9. "LOYALTY." (featuring Rihanna) If Rihanna joins him on stage, this hit could create a memorable moment with their chemistry and the song’s smooth vibe.

10. "Backseat Freestyle" A high-energy track that could get the crowd hyped, showcasing Kendrick’s raw rap skills and confident delivery.

11. "Poetic Justice" (featuring Drake) Featuring a sample of Janet Jackson and a potential appearance by Drake, this track could provide a smooth, nostalgic vibe.

12. "m.A.A.d city" The intense beat switch and gritty storytelling make this track a cornerstone of his *good kid, m.A.A.d city* album, perfect for a dramatic performance.

13. "The Blacker the Berry" A powerful commentary on race and identity, this track would add depth and provoke thought in the middle of the performance.

14. "i" This Grammy-winning song has an uplifting message of self-love and positivity, offering a lighter moment in the set.

15. "Family Ties" (with Baby Keem) A recent hit that shows Kendrick’s influence on the new generation of rappers, featuring a potential appearance by Baby Keem.

16. "Pray For Me" (with The Weeknd) From the *Black Panther* soundtrack, this collaboration with The Weeknd could bring a cinematic, epic feel to the performance.

17. "All The Stars" (with SZA) Another track from the *Black Panther* soundtrack, this song is both popular and uplifting, with a potential SZA appearance adding to the moment.

18. "ELEMENT." Known for its raw energy and aggressive lyrics, “ELEMENT.” would bring a gritty, street-level vibe to the set.

19. "FEEL."