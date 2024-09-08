Kendrick Lamar’s Potential Big Game Setlist

Kendrick Lamars Potential Big Game Setlist
Kendrick Lamar is set to Headline the Big Game in 2025The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most-watched musical performances globally, with a history of iconic moments delivered by some of the world’s biggest stars. Past performers include legendary artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, and more recently, The Weeknd, who have all left a mark on the event. In 2022, Kendrick Lamar made his Super Bowl halftime show debut alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. This performance was a monumental moment for hip-hop, showcasing the genre’s influence on mainstream culture and highlighting the West Coast’s legendary contributions to the music industry. Jay-Z took over as the curator of the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019, and has been instrumental in bringing more diverse voices to the stage. His involvement is a significant step for representation, giving a platform to Black artists and ensuring that the halftime show reflects the cultural significance of hip-hop and R&B. Jay-Z Reportedly Turns Down Super Bowl Halftime Show for Kaepernick? Kendrick Lamar’s headlining performance in 2025 will be historic as he becomes the first rap artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show alone. This milestone is not only a testament to Kendrick’s impact as an artist but also a reflection of the progress hip-hop has made in becoming a dominant force in global music culture. For the Black community, Kendrick’s performance represents a moment in time coming fresh off his Rap Feud with Drake. More on Kendrick and Drake ——> Kendrick Lamar’s Infectious Drake Diss Gets More Legs Thanks To ‘Not Like Us’ Game Jay-Z’s continued influence ensures that the Super Bowl halftime show remains a space for celebrating the richness of Black music and culture, paving the way for future generations of artists. Here’s a few songs we think Kendrick might perform at the Big game!
1. "HUMBLE."
- This track is one of Kendrick’s most commercially successful songs and a powerful anthem that would energize the crowd.
2. "DNA."
Known for its intense beat and sharp lyrics, “DNA.” would be a great choice to showcase his lyrical prowess.
3. "Alright"
This song has become an anthem for social justice and would be a powerful and uplifting choice.
4. "King Kunta"
A track with a strong beat and catchy hook that would engage the crowd.
5. "Swimming Pools (Drank)"
One of his earlier hits that remains popular and would be recognizable to a broad audience.
6. "LOVE." (featuring Zacari)
A more melodic track that could bring a different vibe to the performance.
7. "Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe"
Another early hit that would appeal to fans of his older work.
8. "Money Trees" (featuring Jay Rock)
If Jay Rock were to join, this collaboration would be a great addition to the set.
9. "LOYALTY." (featuring Rihanna)
If Rihanna joins him on stage, this hit could create a memorable moment with their chemistry and the song’s smooth vibe.
10. "Backseat Freestyle"
A high-energy track that could get the crowd hyped, showcasing Kendrick’s raw rap skills and confident delivery.
11. "Poetic Justice" (featuring Drake)
Featuring a sample of Janet Jackson and a potential appearance by Drake, this track could provide a smooth, nostalgic vibe.
12. "m.A.A.d city"
The intense beat switch and gritty storytelling make this track a cornerstone of his *good kid, m.A.A.d city* album, perfect for a dramatic performance.
13. "The Blacker the Berry"
A powerful commentary on race and identity, this track would add depth and provoke thought in the middle of the performance.
14. "i"
This Grammy-winning song has an uplifting message of self-love and positivity, offering a lighter moment in the set.
15. "Family Ties" (with Baby Keem)
A recent hit that shows Kendrick’s influence on the new generation of rappers, featuring a potential appearance by Baby Keem.
16. "Pray For Me" (with The Weeknd)
From the *Black Panther* soundtrack, this collaboration with The Weeknd could bring a cinematic, epic feel to the performance.
17. "All The Stars" (with SZA)
Another track from the *Black Panther* soundtrack, this song is both popular and uplifting, with a potential SZA appearance adding to the moment.
18. "ELEMENT."
Known for its raw energy and aggressive lyrics, “ELEMENT.” would bring a gritty, street-level vibe to the set.
19. "FEEL."
20. "Not Like Us"
Although not as widely known as some of his other tracks, “Not Like Us” features Kendrick’s signature sharp lyrics and commentary on social issues, making it a compelling choice. The song’s hard-hitting beat and assertive message would resonate well in a stadium setting, creating an intense and memorable moment during the performance.
