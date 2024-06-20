Listen Live
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘Pop Out’ Setlist

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Last night (June 19th), Kendrick Lamar hosted a surprise show called The Pop Out at the Forum in Los Angeles.

This summer, Kendrick has been dominating pop culture discussions, mainly because of his high-profile feud with Drake that has made waves worldwide. Social media has been fixated on their conflict, with many fans cheering for K Dot to deliver a knockout blow.

Below we have the setlist from the “POP OUT” Juneteenth event 

Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘Pop Out’ Setlist  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. euphoria

2. DNA.

3. ELEMENT.

4. Alright

5. Swimming Pools (Drank)

6. Money Trees

7. WIN

8. King’s Dead

9. 6:16 in LA

10. Collard Greens

11. THat Part

12. King Kunta

13. m.A.A.d city

14. HUMBLE.

15. Like That

16. Still D.R.E.

17. California Love

18. Not Like Us with Dr Dre

19. Not Like Us

20. Not Like Us with Mustard

21. Not Like Us Instrumental

22. Not Like Us closing

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Bar 5015
Contests

Win a Bar 5015 VIP Experience with Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

Ice Spice
Contests

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To See Ice Spice August 26 at 713 Music Hall

99_murphy_lawrence 8 items
Entertainment News

Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie ‘Life’ We Still Quote Everyday

53 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close