Last night (June 19th), Kendrick Lamar hosted a surprise show called The Pop Out at the Forum in Los Angeles.
This summer, Kendrick has been dominating pop culture discussions, mainly because of his high-profile feud with Drake that has made waves worldwide. Social media has been fixated on their conflict, with many fans cheering for K Dot to deliver a knockout blow.
Below we have the setlist from the “POP OUT” Juneteenth event
Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘Pop Out’ Setlist was originally published on hot1009.com
1. euphoria
2. DNA.
3. ELEMENT.
4. Alright
5. Swimming Pools (Drank)
6. Money Trees
7. WIN
8. King’s Dead
9. 6:16 in LA
10. Collard Greens
11. THat Part
12. King Kunta
13. m.A.A.d city
14. HUMBLE.
15. Like That
16. Still D.R.E.
17. California Love
18. Not Like Us with Dr Dre
19. Not Like Us
20. Not Like Us with Mustard
21. Not Like Us Instrumental
22. Not Like Us closing
