Kelis Seemingly Checks Beyoncé For Sampling Track On Upcoming ‘Renaissance’ LP

On Friday (July 29), the world will officially be tuned in to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album, but at least one person won’t be excited. Kelis says she was blindsided by learning that a track from the Houston superstar’s album sampled one of singer and chef’s tracks, sparking her to take to social media with complaints.

The track “Energy” from Renaissance is the song in question and it samples the track “Get Along With You,” which was produced by Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes. The song appeared on Kelis’ album, Kaleidoscope.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis wrote via her @bountyandfull Instagram account on the @Kelistrends fan page.

Kelis added, “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

Angered for what she felt was a good reason, Kelis vehemently slammed the use of the song and called it “theft.” And in one especially pointed response, Kelis responded to a fan who suggested Beyoncé admired her, Kelis responded with, “admire is not the word.”

Given that the track is a Neptunes production and allegedly outright owned by the duo, it makes sense that their legal team saw little real reason to clear the use of the track with the vocalist. What might be at root is a lingering issue between Kelis and her former producers and label heads over what she felt was past due profits from album sales.

On Twitter, the brewing “beef” between Kelis and Beyoncé caught the eye of fans who support both of these amazing artists. The reactions can be found below, along with a response from the singer.

