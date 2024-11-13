Keke Palmer Recalls Racial “Martin F-cking Luther King” Remark From Co-Star, Social Media Guesses Who

Actress Keke Palmer has a new memoir coming out, and, in it, she writes about an experience she had
on the set of the horror comedy “Scream Queens” with a co-star who made a racist comment — one of those remarks white people make towards Black people that don’t technically include a racial slur, giving a little disingenuous “I don’t see color” wiggle room in their own minds.
, Palmer recalled the incident in her forthcoming memoir, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative
actress opted not to call her former co-star out by name, telling the Times in an interview that she made that choice so she could “take the power out of her words.” Instead, Palmer referred to the other woman in the altercation only as “Brenda.”
Palmer said what led up to the verbal altercation was “a clash with a colleague” that upset Brenda. She said that when she attempted to diffuse the situation by telling Brenda that they should “have fun and respect each other,” her co-star fired back, saying, “Keke, literally, just don’t. Who do you think you are? Martin F-cking Luther King?”
“It was such a weighted thing that she said, but I didn’t allow that weight to be projected on me, because I know who I am,” Palmer told the Times. “I’m not no victim. That’s not my storyline, sweetie. I don’t care what her a** said. If I allow what she said to cripple me, then she would.”
Again, Palmer didn’t give up the tea regarding which co-star she was referring to, but that, of course, didn’t stop fans from offering their best guesses.
Meanwhile, Palmer also describes in her upcoming book the clashes she had with “Scream Queens” showrunner Ryan Murphy.
Palmer played Zayday Williams in the Fox horror comedy, which ran for two seasons in 2015 and 2016.
As reported by the Times, Palmer describes in the book “how she’d been given her shooting schedule and arranged to fulfill another business obligation on a day off. But when that day rolled around, production told her that she was actually needed on set. She decided to keep her prior obligation, which resulted in an angry phone call with Murphy in which he ‘ripped’ into her and told her she was unprofessional.”
“It was kind of like I was in the dean’s office,” Palmer told the publication while asked about the incident. “He was like, ‘I’ve never seen you behave like this. I can’t believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this.’”
Palmer said that days after she apologized to Murphy for her absence, she was told by a colleague that he was still salty over it.
There’s no biz like show biz, they say.
