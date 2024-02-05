Kanye West Trends In Wake Of 66th Grammy Awards, X Connects Taylor Swift Dots

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West aka Ye was not a fixture at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 4), but his presence certainly loomed after his Watch The Throne collaborator Jay-Z ruffled some feathers. With Taylor Swift taking home the coveted Album of The Year Grammy Award, Kanye West saw his name trending on X with users connecting the dots between Hov’s epic speech and Swift’s win.

Ever since the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Kanye West famously interrupted Taylor Swift during an acceptance speech, the pair has been reluctantly tied to one another. Using similar talking points Ye used in the past, Jay-Z dressed down the Recording Academy and the fact that his wife, Beyoncé, has never won the Album of the Year award.

Fans on X noted that Kanye played Jay-Z’s speech via his Instagram Story feed, which reads to most as a cosign and perhaps a possibility that the pair are in good standing with each other. That said, the reaction to Jay-Z’s viral Grammys moment is both filled with admiration and some calling it a whiny display of entitlement — which is the sentiment of social media fans, not one we’re openly supporting.

Ye, who last won the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Grammy Award in 2021 for his album Jesus Is King, has 21 trophies in all.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are gearing up to release their multi-volume collaborative project Vultures, the first of which is slated to drop Feb. 9.

Check out some reactions to Ye trending in the wake of the 66th Grammy Awards below.

