Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian For North West TikTok Account, Ex Returns Fire

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are airing each other out publicly. Ye is upset that their daughter, North West, was seen on social media site TikTok “against his will,” but he ex-wife has already answered in kind.

On Friday, Ye took to Instagram to post a screenshot of the official @kimandnorth TikTok account, but it wasn’t to get her follower count up. Instead, he included an all-caps message.

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on [TikTok] against my will?,” said Ye, tagging Kim Kardashian for good measure.

Clearly, Kardashian got the message since she has already responded by releasing a statement. She shared a statement via Instagram Stories and she aired out her ex-husband.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness,” read part of Kardashian’s statement. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

We wish we could say that’s that on that, but Kardashian’s terse words has Ye reacting something fierce. He returned to come for Kardashian’s long time publicist Tracy Romulus, accusing her of being manipulative. He also clearly wasn’t feeling Kardashian’s language, starting his message with, “What do you mean by main provider?”

Ye then went on to share TikTok’s user’s guide/terms and conditions for allowing minors to use the app.

Unfortunately, many people predicted that Ye and Kim Kardashian would inevitable split, and that things would get ugly when they did. It looks like things are getting even worse than predicted, and social media is eating it up.

